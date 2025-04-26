Watch: Weird Chinese AI Videos Mock Trump And Vance

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Weird AI videos and pictures depicting President Trump and Vice President JD Vance are being virally shared on Chinese social media as a response to the ongoing tariff trade war.

The videos, widely shared across platforms like TikTok, Douyin, and X, depict Trump as (ironically) a Communist dictator and Vance as “eyeliner man,” poking fun at their policies and public personas.

The meme campaign began in response to Trump’s aggressive tariff hikes on Chinese imports, which Vance defended on Fox News, controversially referring to “Chinese peasants.”

The CCP's propaganda is taking aim at the Trump administration.



An AI-generated music video, inspired by the iconic 1960s revolutionary song "We March on the Great Road," features characters resembling Trump, Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Elon Musk, all holding… pic.twitter.com/U8DfB0Boxz — NFSC Red Leaf Canada (@hli953777191713) April 25, 2025

Chinese commentators using state-backed accounts have been producing odd content that reimagines Vance in drag with exaggerated makeup or as Chairman Mao, while portraying Trump in absurd scenarios, like applying mascara to Vance in a pink bedroom.

China continues to troll VP Vance and President Trump 👀 pic.twitter.com/mJcoO0vh3M — Ai Times (@timeforainews) April 25, 2025

One notable video, racking up hundreds of thousands of views, features a satirical “Song of MAGA” with Trump, Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio and Elon Musk marching through the streets under red socialist banners, carrying Chairman Mao’s ‘Little Red Book’.

The lyrics of the song are changed to ‘Led by Chairman Trump, we shout “MAGA”,’ with the footage then depicting the four working in a factory wearing blue overalls, an attempt to mock Trump’s efforts to revive domestic manufacturing in the US.

The memes also contend that Vance’s “luscious lashes” will cost more due to tariffs, while some suggested halting eyeliner exports as “precision retaliation.”

🇺🇸🇨🇳 They thought they could wage an info war on China.

Then AI entered the chat… and it wasn’t on their side.



Chinese netizens just digitally dismantled Trump’s ex-press secretary and Senator Vance - turning them into virus-themed memes that went viral for all the wrong… pic.twitter.com/ZEDM4h8l1J — 𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 (@OopsGuess) April 21, 2025

Earlier this week, Trump appeared to suggested a potential de-escalation with regards to the tariffs on China, noting that the high tariffs on Chinese goods, currently at 145%, will “come down substantially, but it won’t be zero.”

He further emphasised that the tariffs “won’t be anywhere near that high” and expressed a desire to avoid playing “hardball” with China, indicating a willingness to negotiate a deal.

Trump also claimed that the U.S. and China are “actively” discussing tariff resolutions, though China’s Foreign Ministry contradicted this on Thursday, stating that no consultations or negotiations have occurred.

On Friday, reports emerged that China has exempted certain U.S. goods from its 125% retaliatory tariffs, focusing on semiconductors and integrated circuits. The Shenzhen HJET Supply Chain announced on Chinese social media that eight tariff codes related to these products were reduced to zero, a move confirmed by multiple businesses and reported by Reuters.

Additionally, some U.S. pharmaceutical products, medical gear, and aerospace equipment parts, such as engines and landing gear, have also been granted exemptions, as noted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China and French company Safran.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.