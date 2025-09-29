Wave Of US Air Tankers Deploy To Europe

OSINT-focused X accounts cite flight tracking data that shows a wave of U.S. air tankers deploying to Europe. The timing coincides with President Trump's scheduled last-minute meeting with senior military leadership in northern Virginia on Tuesday. Historical precedent is very notable here: the last comparable mass tanker deployment (read report) preceded U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure by five days.

"Roughly a dozen U.S. Air Force KC-135R/T "Stratotanker" Aerial-Refueling Tankers are currently up from a number of airbases across the United States, heading northeast and preparing to cross the Atlantic towards Europe, with several appearing to be enroute to RAF Mildenhall in England," X account OSINTdefender said. The X user appears to have sourced Flight

Roughly a dozen U.S. Air Force KC-135R/T “Stratotanker” Aerial-Refueling Tankers are currently up from a number of airbases across the United States, heading northeast and preparing to cross the Atlantic towards Europe, with several appearing to be enroute to RAF Mildenhall in… pic.twitter.com/MAqLydu1Th — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 29, 2025

Other OSINT-focused X accounts report similar U.S. air tanker movements to Europe, which typically implies that the U.S. or NATO is responding to an urgent military need.

🇺🇸🇪🇺 8 US Air Force tankers are on their way to Europe.



The last time such a move indicated the attack on Iran, but this can also be done for exercise purposes.



1/ pic.twitter.com/233XBivCtv — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) September 29, 2025

We are seeing a large deployment of USAF aerial refueling tankers currently crossing the Atlantic toward Europe. Other assets are airborne which are not visible on ADS-B tracking data. pic.twitter.com/h9wgEaI6xe — The Enforcer (@ItsTheEnforcer) September 29, 2025

Who is getting bombed this time https://t.co/nIjlR2hizd — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 29, 2025

If we've learned anything from the most recent precedent (read report) in June....

This remains a key development to monitor.