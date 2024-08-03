Waves Of Ukraine Civilians Flee As Russia Makes Steady Gains In East

Regional and international sources, including Reuters, continue to report on Russian forces making steady gains in Ukraine's east. But now these gains are coming so rapidly that Ukrainian civilians are having to hastily flee their homes amid the onslaught.

Reuters for example speaks of a "wave of people fleeing Russian advances on several fronts in the eastern region of Donetsk, as Moscow batters" steadily across Ukraine's defensive front lines.

Illustrative file image: AP

"Pressing home their advantages in manpower and weapons, Russian forces have fought their way towards major towns and supply routes in pursuit of their goal of full control of Ukraine's industrialized and mineral-rich Donbas," the report continues.

Ukrainian officials have of late admitted that Russia has almost captured and solidified its hold over all of Donetsk Oblast. President Zelensky on Friday acknowledged Pokrovsk sector to be scene of the "most severe battles" and now a prime target for Moscow. According to the latest gains:

One recent advance has allowed Russia to open a salient only 20 km (12 miles) from Pokrovsk, an important logistical hub and still home to about 60,000 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Pokrovsk was now Russia's main target. Moscow has claimed control of four villages east of Pokrovsk in the last week. Ukraine did not comment on those claims. Russian soldiers have reached the edge of Toretsk, where the regional governor said a week ago that only 3,500 people were left, just over 10% of the prewar population. More have since been evacuated by authorities and humanitarian organizations.

Russian Telegram channels report a drone attack on the Slavyansk-EKO refinery, Ilsky oil refinery, and a bitumen plant in Russia's Krasnodar region last night.



Locals report multiple explosions and fires. According to eyewitnesses, the explosions did not stop for more than 30… pic.twitter.com/oyXBVg9eW3 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 27, 2024

As for offensive actions, Kiev as appeared somewhat helpless on key front lines in the east, and so instead has chosen to continue escalating its highly provocative cross-border operations.

On Saturday Russian officials said that some 55 drones were launched against the Rostov region, with at least 36 of them being intercepted.

But reportedly a number of targets still suffered damage. Ukraine says it successfully degraded Russian military capabilities across three regions, including strikes on an airfield and fuel depots.

In addition to making Russia’s Morozovsk Airbase completely uninhabitable last night, at least 6 Ukrainian attack drones successfully struck a large Russian fuel storage depot in Rostov Oblast, setting several storage tanks ablaze. pic.twitter.com/r6q6QGuNm8 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 3, 2024

Local Russian officials confirmed fires at tanks at a fuel storage depot in the Kamensky district of Rostov on Saturday. Belgorod also saw oil storage depots on fire, but the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Rostov oblast governor said some civilian infrastructure was damaged, announcing on Telegram, "At the moment we have recorded damage to the windows in several social facilities, including schools and kindergartens, as well as in residential houses and industrial premises."

At this point is has become clear that no matter how many weapons the West pours into Ukraine's military, it is Russia's ability to overwhelm the front with more manpower and artillery ammo that is making all the difference.