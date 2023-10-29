By Peter Tchir of Academy Securities

There is so much going on in the world that it is difficult to keep track. On Wednesday Academy published its latest Around the World. By Friday, we needed to publish a SITREP on the U.S. Airstrikes in Syria. This was all on the back of The Middle East – A Difficult Week and Increasing Our Risk Assessment due to The Middle East. Between Academy’s Annapolis Geopolitical Summit, speaking at AFP, and countless video conferences, the Geopolitical Intelligence Group has barely been able to come up for air. That is all separate from trying to track the bond market in the Fed Has Lost Control of the Narrative.

The pace has been frantic:

We are increasingly worried about the risk of escalation in the Middle East.

We are increasingly worried about the risks globally. We often find ourselves trying to squeeze in important topics like trade, commodities, India, coups in Africa (remember when that was headline news just a few weeks ago?) and now something called the Second Thomas Shoal.



In any case, the pace of these meetings, the urgency, and the sheer number of topics to discuss has left me with this Billy Joel song in my head (apparently the Fall Out Boy version is also very good).

The chorus, if nothing else, resonates with what is going on:

We didn't start the fire It was always burning, since the world's been turning We didn't start the fire No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it

Apologies to Billy Joel and the readers for the artistic liberties that I had to take (the coup was in Niger, not Nigeria), my attempt to keep some of the original lines (where they fit), and my need to force a few personal notes into the remake of this song.

Maybe it isn’t “macro” or “geopolitical” research per se, but there are worse songs to have stuck in your head, and it does capture the frantic pace of issues that the world is facing. It is also a decent reminder that variations of these issues have existed for decades, but we’ve still made it through.

We didn't start the fire It was always burning, since the world's been turning We didn't start the fire No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it Taylor Swift, Scary Day, Red lines, Gitmo Bay NATO, Hezbollah, India on the rise Wagner Group, President Xi, Blood diamonds, EVs North Korea, South Korea, Inflation too damn high Smart phones, Smart bombs, Stupid decisions, Pandemonium Putin, for his big lie, how many have to die? Plastic straws, Vaccines, England's got a new king Jimmy Buffet, Matthew Perry, Alex Trebek, goodbye We didn't start the fire It was always burning, since the world's been turning We didn't start the fire No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it Expanding BRICs, Hamas, Cyber, Legal grass Old Yeller, Coachella, Bama rush on TikTok Iron Dome, Evita Peron, Tuscany, Macron Crimea falls, Drones in the sky Einstein, Katniss Everdeen, Meadowlands has no winning team Shoots a rocket, Peter Tchir, China not buying our bonds Gaga, Gaza, Erdogan, Zelensky Kirk in Space, Melrose Place, Trouble in the Suez We didn't start the fire It was always burning, since the world's been turning We didn't start the fire No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it Climate change, Surprise attack, Steph Curry, Bivouac AI, Chandrayaan, Russia crashes on the Moon Lebanon, Second Thomas Shoal, San Diego baseball On campus homicide, children are so horrified Luddite folly, Taiwan, Space monkey, Wikipedia College hoops, NLA, TPP is a no-go U2, Mexican cartels, Debt ceilings and shutdowns Silver or lead, Skynet, Violence in the Congo We didn't start the fire It was always burning, since the world's been turning We didn't start the fire No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it AFP, NFP, Jolts, What can the Fed do? Taiwan, Sanction, Ukrainian invasion Coup in Nigeria, Syria, Social media mania Dollar, Euro, Yen, and now the Yuan Pope Francis, Complex, Have we reached our apex? Shinzo Abe – blown away, what else do I have to say? We didn't start the fire It was always burning, since the world's been turning We didn't start the fire No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it KSA, MBS, President Xi back again Streaming, Screaming, Hormuz Strait, Punk rock Vegan, Reagan, Palestine, Democracy on the decline Ayatollah's in Iran, No one’s in Afghanistan "Wheel of Fortune", Pat Sajak, Lithium dioxide Foreign debts, Homeless vets, COVID, Frack, Fighter jets Fentanyl on the shore, China's under CPP law Shock and awe, Chip wars, I can't take it anymore… We didn't start the fire It was always burning, since the world's been turning We didn't start the fire No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it We didn't start the fire It was always burning, since the world's been turning We didn't start the fire No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it

Hopefully things calm down on the geopolitical front, but with so much to unpack, that seems like wishful thinking. On top of it all, we have a Fed meeting this week! I’m in the “no chance of a hike” camp and expect some admission that certain things are out of their control (meaning what is going on globally, not the bond markets, despite those getting out of their control as well).