"We Have Become The Gaza Of Europe!" Wilders Slams Horrific Night Of Violence Against Jews In Amsterdam

The leader of the Netherlands’ largest political party has described the country as “the Gaza of Europe” after a wave of violence broke out in Amsterdam in the early hours of Friday morning, targeting Jews.

Harrowing video footage from the scene shows Jewish individuals being beaten, thrown into canals, and even run over by mobs of Muslim men. In one instance, an attacker can be heard shouting, “That’s for Palestine, motherfucker,” while repeatedly kicking a motionless man. Some Jewish visitors sought refuge in nearby buildings as crowds attempted to force their way inside, according to reports from The Jerusalem Post.

🇳🇱🇮🇱🚨 Horrific scenes from the Dutch capital of Amsterdam in the early hours with Jews running for their lives while being hunted down by Muslim mobs.



Those targeted were in the first instance appeared to have been Israeli football fans in town for the Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax, however, other footage from the night shows Muslim mobs walking around the Dutch capital interrogating passers-by, demanding they tell them were they are from.

The attacks, which have drawn widespread condemnation, were described by Dutch politician Geert Wilders as an “Amsterdam Pogrom,” prompting calls for urgent government action.

Wilders, leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV), responded forcefully on social media. “We have become the Gaza of Europe,” he declared, condemning the failure of Amsterdam’s authorities to prevent what he described as a “Jew hunt” and calling for the immediate resignation of Amsterdam’s mayor.

Wilders criticized the lack of police protection and demanded accountability from city officials, warning that he would not tolerate such violence under any circumstances.

“Condemning the hunt for Jews in Amsterdam is not enough. The perpetrators must leave the country,” Wilders wrote on X. “I have been warning for over 20 years about the growing hatred of Jews in the Netherlands due to the continued mass immigration and Islamization of our country. I want an emergency debate with Minister-President Dick Schoof,” he added.

Israeli officials were also alarmed by the violence and the response from Dutch authorities. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged anyone who could act “to save lives by any means,” while Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed that Israel’s embassy was coordinating with Dutch officials and had set up emergency hotlines for those at risk. Two emergency planes from Tel Aviv were prepared to aid in evacuating those in danger, but the mission was ultimately canceled.

In a statement, the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs expressed deep concern over the lack of action from Dutch authorities. According to the ministry’s deputy director general, Israeli officials had warned Dutch security agencies of a planned attack against Jewish fans, sharing concrete intelligence at 7 p.m. the night before the violence erupted. Despite the information, the Israeli ministry claimed that the Dutch authorities failed to mobilize adequate protection.

Wilders took his criticisms further, targeting Justice Minister David van Weel and questioning the lack of police presence and foresight by Dutch officials.

“Why were there not enough police? Why was this not foreseen? Why don’t you send this scum out of the country? Where is the urgency?” he asked.

The Dutch nationalist has long advocated for stricter immigration policies and has linked the violence to what he describes as “Islamization” in the Netherlands. He called for an emergency debate among lawmakers to address the escalating antisemitic violence and to propose measures including the deportation of those responsible for the attacks.

The night of violence shocked the Jewish community in Amsterdam and prompted urgent calls for stronger security measures to protect Jewish residents and visitors.

