"We Must Do Whatever It Takes!" - Netherlands Reinstates Temporary Border Controls To Curve Illegal Immigration

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

The Netherlands has announced it will reintroduce internal border checks starting Dec. 9 in fresh efforts to manage illegal immigration.

The measure, proposed by Asylum and Migration Minister Marjolein Faber of Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV), was approved by the Council of Ministers and will be in effect for six months.

“This initiative aims to reduce irregular migration into the Netherlands,” the government stated in a press release. “Transfer of persons who do not meet the conditions for entering or staying in the Netherlands is done on the basis of European regulations and existing agreements with member states, including Belgium and Germany,” it added.

“For four months, I have been hearing around me: ‘Not allowed, not possible, not going to do it.’ But I will not be discouraged. I am the minister who is taking concrete measures to really get a grip on migration. We must do whatever it takes,” Faber said in an address to the Dutch parliament last week.

Het wordt tijd dat we irreguliere migratie en migrantensmokkel concreet aanpakken. Daarom starten we vanaf begin december met het herinvoeren van grenscontroles in Nederland.https://t.co/o7xzxsjcfZ — Marjolein Faber (@MinisterAenM) November 11, 2024

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, responsible for these checks, will prioritize minimizing disruption to economic and commuter traffic, especially in border regions, and will focus checks at airports on specific flights deemed higher risk for illegal migration or cross-border crime.

EU law mandates the Netherlands to inform the European Commission, fellow EU member states, and the European Parliament of the temporary measure.

🇳🇱🚨 WILDERS: "The strictest asylum policy ever!"



The PVV leader outlines the asylum reforms agreed by the Dutch coalition government:



🟠 Indefinite residency permits abolished

🟠 Syrians from safe areas to be returned

🟠 Priority refugee housing scrapped

🟠 Border controls… pic.twitter.com/SZrfkAbqyS — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) October 25, 2024

The Netherlands’ action mirrors similar decisions by several EU countries, including Germany, Austria, France, and Denmark, which have all implemented or extended temporary border controls in response to heightened migration flows and security concerns.

Germany began six-month checks on Sept. 16, requiring all individuals entering from neighboring countries to undergo screening. Austria, France, and Denmark have each introduced selective checks, with Denmark specifically citing threats from terrorism and organized crime originating from Germany as driving factors.

The Dutch government emphasized that the reintroduction of checks is an “exceptional and temporary measure,” which will be conducted within the capacity of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and in close coordination with neighboring states.

The controls may be gradually expanded based on operational needs and will conclude by mid-2025 unless renewed or extended, it added.

Read more here...