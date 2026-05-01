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"We Shouldn't Have To Live Like This": UK Terror Level Raised To 'Severe' After Stabbing Attacks

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by Tyler Durden
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Britain's terrorism threat level was raised from “substantial” to “severe” on Thursday afternoon after a 45-year-old British national, reportedly born in Somalia, stabbed two Jewish men in North London. The elevation in the terrorism threat level suggests another terror attack is highly likely within the next six months, as Britain's experiment with mass migration is backfiring.

The suspect is 45-year-old Essa Suleiman from south-east London, the BBC understands. He came to the UK from Somalia in the early 1990s -BBC News

Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, described Wednesday's attack as terrorism. "Today, the national threat level has increased to 'severe,' which means a terrorist attack is considered highly likely."

"I know this will be a source of concern to many, particularly amongst our Jewish community, who have suffered so much," Mahmood said.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Center's decision to raise the national terror threat level comes in the wake of a Somalia-born man stabbing two Jewish men and follows a series of attacks in Jewish neighborhoods in recent weeks.

For context, "severe" is the second-highest of five threat levels, below "critical," which means another attack is likely in the coming months, if not sooner. The last time the level was raised to "severe" was in November 2021.

Mahmood added: "The government has today announced a significant increase in investment to protect our Jewish communities, with record funding for policing and security at synagogues, schools and community centers. And we will do everything in our power to rid society of the evil of antisemitism. The stabbing in north London follows a spate of attacks in Jewish neighborhoods in recent weeks.

Alex Armstrong of GB News recently described the devastating impact that decades of the mass-migration experiment have had on the UK.

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