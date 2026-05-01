"We Shouldn't Have To Live Like This": UK Terror Level Raised To 'Severe' After Stabbing Attacks

Britain's terrorism threat level was raised from “substantial” to “severe” on Thursday afternoon after a 45-year-old British national, reportedly born in Somalia, stabbed two Jewish men in North London. The elevation in the terrorism threat level suggests another terror attack is highly likely within the next six months, as Britain's experiment with mass migration is backfiring.

The suspect is 45-year-old Essa Suleiman from south-east London, the BBC understands. He came to the UK from Somalia in the early 1990s -BBC News

So it's now transpired that the Golders Green terrorist is named Essa Suleiman.



Somali who has a history of violence, including stabbing two police officers and a police dog in 2008! https://t.co/Y4RfMi7OKR pic.twitter.com/kpCwmBEDur — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) April 30, 2026

Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, described Wednesday's attack as terrorism. "Today, the national threat level has increased to 'severe,' which means a terrorist attack is considered highly likely."

"I know this will be a source of concern to many, particularly amongst our Jewish community, who have suffered so much," Mahmood said.

🚨 BREAKING: Keir Starmer's full address to the nation over the Golders Green terror attack



"If you stand alongside people who say Globalize the Intifada, you are calling for terrorism against Jews"



"I call on everyone decent in this country to open their eyes to Jewish pain" pic.twitter.com/Y8kJgoWOhq — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 30, 2026

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Center's decision to raise the national terror threat level comes in the wake of a Somalia-born man stabbing two Jewish men and follows a series of attacks in Jewish neighborhoods in recent weeks.

For context, "severe" is the second-highest of five threat levels, below "critical," which means another attack is likely in the coming months, if not sooner. The last time the level was raised to "severe" was in November 2021.

The UK terror threat level has been raised to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.



We shouldn’t have to live like this.



A serious country takes a zero tolerance approach to terrorism: anyone involved in planning, supporting, or enabling it should face the full force of… https://t.co/xbzy6DZQg5 — Ben Graham (@BenGrahamUK) April 30, 2026

Mahmood added: "The government has today announced a significant increase in investment to protect our Jewish communities, with record funding for policing and security at synagogues, schools and community centers. And we will do everything in our power to rid society of the evil of antisemitism. The stabbing in north London follows a spate of attacks in Jewish neighborhoods in recent weeks.

'Mass illegal migration is pushing Glasgow to breaking point and anarchy' 👇



𝘐𝘔𝘈𝘎𝘌: 𝘒𝘢𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘉𝘶𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘺/𝘗𝘈 𝘞𝘪𝘳𝘦/𝘗𝘈 𝘐𝘮𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘴 pic.twitter.com/bERMrKrCky — The Herald (@heraldscotland) April 30, 2026

Alex Armstrong of GB News recently described the devastating impact that decades of the mass-migration experiment have had on the UK.

🚨ALEX ARMSTRONG CALLS FOR ZERO IMMIGRATION TO UK



"People are sick to death of mass migration and the devastating impact it’s had on our country."



I would say go one step further



We need REMIGRATION



The people who have came here need to go home pic.twitter.com/SxssQ3dwrh — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) January 12, 2026

Also...

UK terror watchdog calls for a ban on pro-Palestine marches https://t.co/j3RaaW3fHp — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) April 30, 2026

Suicidal empathy has very real consequences; in other words, the death of Europe.