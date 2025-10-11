"We Will Not Agree!" - Polish President Rejects EU Migrant Relocation Plan

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix news,

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Poland will not accept any attempt by EU institutions to impose migrant relocations within its borders.

In a letter sent to Brussels, Nawrocki stated that such actions would be unacceptable and urged the Commission to focus on securing the European Union’s external frontiers and combating illegal immigration.

“I would like to kindly inform you that Poland will not agree to any actions by European institutions that would be aimed at relocating illegal migrants in Poland, and I hope that you will take this fact into account in your actions,” the president wrote, honoring his electoral pledge to firmly reject the bloc’s Migration and Asylum Pact.

Nawrocki reminded von der Leyen that Poland’s eastern frontier has for years faced “constant migratory pressure, controlled by the Moscow regime with the help of the Belarusian state and intelligence services.” He noted that Warsaw has devoted “significant resources” to protecting the EU’s border and to supporting Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia’s war.

“In 2025, there are still nearly a million Ukrainian refugees in Poland,” Nawrocki wrote. “After Feb. 24, 2022, the Polish state acted responsibly and accepted Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war. We offered not only our own homes but also the state’s support that was needed at that time. Poland acted in solidarity, even though it was not bound by the obligation to show solidarity.”

Nawrocki said the bloc’s focus should not be on redistributing migrants within Europe but on stopping illegal crossings in the first place.

“I agree that illegal migration is a problem that Europe must address, but the solution is not to forcibly return migrants to Central and Eastern European countries,” he wrote. “Our common task should be, above all, to seal borders and combat smugglers.”

The Polish leader also noted that opposition to migrant relocation is shared across the political spectrum in Poland, including, at least in principle, Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s left-wing coalition government.

“If it occurs to anyone in Europe to consider that Poland should take on other burdens, then regardless of who says it, I will say that Poland will not implement it. End of story,” Tusk said earlier this year, albeit ahead of the presidential election.

“The overwhelming majority of Poles, regardless of political affiliation, oppose the forced relocation of migrants to Poland,” Nawrocki wrote, adding that his election campaign had centered on ensuring “that Poles feel safe in their own country” and preserving national sovereignty.

“One element of this security is undoubtedly the absence of the risk of illegal migration, which has been flooding Western Europe since German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s memorable decision in 2015,” he continued.

Nawrocki reaffirmed that he “will not consent to the implementation of the Pact on Migration and Asylum in Poland” but said Warsaw remains ready to cooperate in other areas. “At the same time, I remain ready to cooperate on border protection, joint operational activities, information exchange, and technical support for Member States most exposed to migratory pressures,” he concluded.

In February, the Polish legal foundation Ordo Iuris told Remix News that the European Union’s migration pact could see up to 100,000 migrants relocated to Poland every year.

“All will depend, of course, on the number of migrants arriving by the Southern routes, so it is a very rough estimate. But we stand by it,” said the institute’s Olivier Bault.

“In most cases, Poland will be unable to deport them, even if their asylum applications are denied,” Bault added.

When asked specifically about Poland and any possible exemption previously, EU commission spokesman Markus Lammert told press that “EU law is binding on the member states and the migration pact, as a result of its entry into force, is binding law.”

