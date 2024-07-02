WEF Kingpin Klaus Schwab Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Several former female staffers at the World Economic Forum have accused founder Klaus Schwab of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

According to the report, multiple female staffers have gone on record accusing Schwab and other higher ups at the organisation of making sexually suggestive comments and engaging in inappropriate behaviour.

One female staffer claimed that Schwab even physically posed in a sexually suggestive manner in front of her, and told her he wanted to see her in a Hawaiian costume.

Schwab is also said to have told multiple women employees “I need to find you a man, and if I were not married, I would put myself on the top of that list.”

One of the staffers, Mryiam Boussina, stated “I knew he liked me and I knew he found me pretty,” adding “Every man with a lot of power, they think that they can get any woman and they are not ashamed.”

Another woman who worked for the WEF noted “There was a lot of pressure to be good-looking and wear tight dresses,” adding “Never in my career have I experienced looks being such an important topic as in the Forum.”

Several women have also accused Schwab of hampering their careers or forcing them out of the organisation after they became pregnant and were on maternity leave.

Schwab has denied all the allegations, with a WEF spokesperson saying “Mr. Schwab does not and has never engaged in the vulgar behaviours you describe.”

The spokesperson also charged that the reporting is an effort to “mischaracterize our organization, culture and colleagues, including our founder.”

Schwab stepped down as executive chairman of the organisation last month amid reports of ill health.

Schwab is the architect of the so called ‘Great Reset,’ and has in recent years said that he envisages humankind transitioning into a new age where there will be a “fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological dimensions” in a “new world.”

Schwab has previously declared that this new era of integration with “digital technologies” will mean that “you do not even have to have elections anymore.”

He has also fantasised about humanity embracing brain implants and leaders having the capability to read everyone’s brain waves.

If these allegations have any weight to them, Schwab might want to think twice about pushing for everyone having the capability of reading each other’s minds.

