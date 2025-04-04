We're Giving Putin "Weeks, Not Months" To Decide On Ceasefire: Rubio

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio surprised NATO counterparts by telling them on Friday that it will become clear within "weeks" if Russia is "serious" about actually reaching a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The statement was issued at the close of a two-day meeting of the Western military alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium. "We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not. I hope they are," Rubio said. But Kiev's fiercest backers worry even this amount of time could see the Russian military's momentum grow even more, and have accused Moscow of strategically stalling the start of serious negotiations.

Via Associated Press

"If this is dragging things out, President Trump’s not going to fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations," he added. "We’re testing to see if the Russians are interested in peace. Their actions – not their words, their actions – will determine whether they’re serious or not, and we intend to find that out sooner rather than later."

Rubio was pressed on this further:

When questioned on whether negotiations were a delay tactic, Rubio reiterated Trump's stance on ending the war soon, and said they are "going to wait and see". "The Russians know our position in terms of wanting to end the war, and we will know from their answers very soon on whether they are serious about proceeding to real peace or whether it's a delay tactic," he added, stressing that Trump was not going to "fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations". Senior Nato officials have told the BBC that there is no sign Putin is preparing for a ceasefire. Rubio, however, remains hopeful. "I hope they are. It will be good for the world if the war ended, but obviously we have to test that proposition," he added, explaining that the US would re-evaluate their approach depending on Moscow's response.

The remarks were intended to reassure allies as they express their impatience with Washington over its waning support to Ukraine. While a timeline of weeks was meant to be a positive thing, many European leaders are concerned that Russia will be able to take much more territory only within a matter of weeks.

For example, British foreign secretary voiced his frustrations by accusing Russia of intentionally delaying efforts at ceasefire.

"Our judgement is that Putin continues to obfuscate, continues to drag his feet," David Lammy told a press briefing. "We see you, Vladimir Putin. We know what you are doing," he said.

President Trump last month said he's aware this could be a possibility, at won't let it happen.

Rubio: People say: 'You can't trust Putin'. It's not about trusting him or anybody else - it’s about actions.



If you want peace, you stop fighting and lay out reasonable terms to end the war, not crazy stuff. 5/ pic.twitter.com/uvvATBaP2i — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) April 4, 2025

And French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Friday, "There will be at some point a need for military capacity or reassurance, whenever peace is reached."

Poland's Foreign Minister, Radek Sikorski, came out of a meeting with Rubio saying of Putin, "I think if he doesn't agree to a ceasefire, the way Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire, US patience will not be forever."