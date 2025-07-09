'We're Impressed': Zelensky Now Sings Trump's Praises & CIA Director Breathes Sigh Of Relief

"They have to be able to defend themselves," Trump said Monday, offering confirmation of his weapons to Ukraine policy U-turn. "They're getting hit very hard. ... We're gonna have to send more weapons."

A presidential aide to Volodymyr Zelensky has offered new insight into how Trump's reversal came about, especially related to his phone call with the Ukrainian president held last Friday, after a prior 'disappointing' Putin call.

Yermak described that Trump's decision to reverse course on the pause in weaponry was "very well received in Ukraine, especially after very substantial phone conversation" on Friday. He added in a NY Post interview that the US President clearly remains "fully supportive of continuation of the aid to Ukraine."

Official White House Photo

"He was quite disturbed by recent strikes — they've been happening for more than three years — but by recent strikes, murders with drones and missiles that fall in Ukrainian cities, including the capital of Ukraine," Yermak told the Post. "Absolutely, [Trump and Zelenskyy] are united in this. These two leaders definitely want peace, and they are absolutely against the killing."

The latest Russian assault, being widely reported Wednesday morning, involved a staggering more than 700 drones, as well as at least a dozen cruise and ballistic missiles. Moscow indicated it is seeking to destroy military airfields and logistics hubs tied to foreign defense aid.

"We're here to make things happen. Good deals — that's what matters," he said. "But let's be honest: when Russia launches over a hundred Shahed drones almost every night, along with ballistic and cruise missiles, any delay in deliveries becomes a real concern."

And then he hailed Trump, after his term in office started on a very rocky note with Zelensky. "We've seen President Trump's recent messaging on Ukraine — and frankly, we're impressed," Yermak said. "No exaggeration. The clarity, the leadership, the determination — we truly appreciate it."

Yermak also made clear to the Post that Kiev is "not here to complain" about the brief weapons pause, which American media reports made clear was over concerns that the Pentagon's stockpiles are dwindling. The White House itself has strongly suggested as much. The Guardian reported:

The United States only has about 25% of the Patriot missile interceptors it needs for all of the Pentagon’s military plans after burning through stockpiles in the Middle East in recent months, an alarming depletion that led to the Trump administration freezing the latest transfer of munitions to Ukraine. The stockpile of the Patriot missiles has fallen so low that it raised concern inside the Pentagon that it could jeopardize potential US military operations, and deputy defense secretary, Stephen Feinberg, authorized the transfer to be halted while they reviewed where weapons were being sent.

Then came Trump's reversal... apparently bringing sighs of relief at the CIA...

🚨 CIA DIRECTOR SMILES AND LETS OUT A SIGH OF RELIEF AS TRUMP ANNOUNCES MORE WEAPONS TO UKRAINE



John Ratcliffe looks relieved, like this was always the plan. What does that tell you? pic.twitter.com/EiYJuqBSwY — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 8, 2025

This begs the question, how will the shortfall gap be filled? Additionally, if the United States ever had to fight a real war - as opposed to adventurism in third world countries - what then?