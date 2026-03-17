"We're At War": Ecuador Deploys 75,000 Troops, Launches Anti-Cartel Missile Strikes; Colombia Warns "We're Being Bombed"

On Sunday, Ecuador launched a massive anti-cartel offensive involving 75,000 troops, armored vehicles, and helicopters, with support from the U.S., in what Interior Minister John Reimberg described as a "very strong offensive," according to BBC News.

"We're at war," Reimberg said. "Don't take any risks, don't go out, stay home."

35 mil efectivos de @PoliciaEcuador desplegados en Guayas, Los Ríos, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas y El Oro. Listos por 🇪🇨.



A las mafias: se les acabó su tiempo.



Nada nos detiene. pic.twitter.com/q2vP6CSG73 — John Reimberg (@JohnReimberg) March 15, 2026

The cartel crackdown is part of a new 17-country alliance against cartels, unveiled by President Trump earlier this month.

While authorities have not said whether U.S. troops will directly participate in the operation, the two countries have already carried out joint strikes earlier this month, and the FBI is opening a field office in Ecuador to help target organized crime, money laundering, and corruption.

On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador. The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism.



Together,… pic.twitter.com/MrkKZcrDbs — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) March 4, 2026

Last week, the U.S. and Ecuador signed a trade agreement that will unlock "commercially meaningful market access" for U.S. agricultural and industrial exports to 18 million consumers, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a press release.

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa, one of Trump's top allies in the region, has spent the last few years targeting drug cartels and criminals.

For context, about 70% of the cocaine produced in Colombia and Peru transits Ecuador.

Before the operation, Latin American leaders attended an international meeting, called "Shield of the Americas", and hosted by Trump in Mar-a-Lago. At the summit, Trump said cartel gangs were "cancer" and urged Latin American counterparts to eradicate the cancer.

"We don't want it spreading," Trump added.

Shortly after the summit, Noboa wrote on X:

"For too long, the mafias thought that America was their territory. That they could cross borders, move drugs, guns and [spread] violence without consequences. Their time has run out."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, as the operation is underway, Noboa rejected allegations that the military operation against cartels was bombing targets in neighboring Colombia.

🔴 #Urgente El gobierno de Daniel Noboa ataca con cohetes militares y destruye 129 campamentos de minería ilegal en Zamora Chinchipe.



Los campamentos se encontraban dentro del Parque Nacional Podocarpus. pic.twitter.com/rlwlGvfChW — Reacción Nacional (@RNacional_News) March 16, 2026

Noboa said on X that his government "is fighting narco terrorism in all its forms" and "bombing places that serve as hideouts for those groups, of which many are Colombian," but only within Ecuadorian territory.

¡EL BLOQUE DE SEGURIDAD EN ACCIÓN!



3 OBJETIVOS MILITARES NEUTRALIZADOS; OBJETIVO DE ALTO VALOR DE “LOS TIGUERONES” CAPTURADO! 💪



1⃣ Durante el toque de queda, el #BloqueDeSeguridad a través de las @FFAAECUADOR destruyó 3 objetivos militares, eliminando así uno de los espacios… pic.twitter.com/T9rq2akAxw — Ministerio de Defensa Nacional del Ecuador (@DefensaEc) March 16, 2026

Noboa was responding to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who said on X on Monday, "We are being bombed from Ecuador, and it's not rebel groups who are doing it."

🇨🇴🇪🇨 | LO ÚLTIMO: Gustavo Petro denunció que el territorio colombiano "está siendo bombardeado desde Ecuador".



Dijo que se encontró una bomba en la zona fronteriza que, según él, fue "lanzada desde un avión".



Afirmó que los responsables no son grupos armados irregulares, y… pic.twitter.com/eOjPjj6lRj — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) March 17, 2026

We suspect the hostilities in South America would not have been lost in the news cycle if it weren't for the US-Iran conflict, which makes headlines around the clock.

¡ATAQUE NOCTURNO: MINERÍA ILEGAL BAJO FUEGO EN “OPERACIÓN PODOCARPUS”!



Atacar la minería ilegal es velar por la seguridad de nuestras familias ecuatorianas.



➡️Las @FFAAECUADOR mantienen una ofensiva sostenida contra las estructuras criminales dedicadas a la minería ilegal… pic.twitter.com/vZ7xTgKslK — Ministerio de Defensa Nacional del Ecuador (@DefensaEc) March 17, 2026

🚨#URGENTE



¡BLOQUE DE SEGURIDAD GOLPEA LAS RUTAS DEL NARCOTRÁFICO: SE INHABILITA PISTA CLANDESTINA UTILIZADA POR EL CRIMEN ORGANIZADO!💪



➡️El #BloqueDeSeguridad, a través de la @FuerzaAereaEc, ejecutó una operación estratégica para inhabilitar un área utilizada para… pic.twitter.com/UX2ul1TIRm — Ministerio de Defensa Nacional del Ecuador (@DefensaEc) March 17, 2026

🚨¡OPERACIÓN “PODOCARPUS”: DESTRUCCIÓN DE 129 CAMPAMENTOS DE MINERÍA ILEGAL Y AFECTACIÓN ECONÓMICA DE $3 MILLONES A LAS MAFIAS PARA RECUPERAR TOTALMENTE ESTE TERRITORIO!🚨



➡️Con un gran despliegue militar, durante nueve días de operaciones sostenidas en el Parque Nacional… pic.twitter.com/acae76SmhX — Ministerio de Defensa Nacional del Ecuador (@DefensaEc) March 16, 2026

🔴 #Urgente El Gobierno de Daniel Noboa en Ecuador dispone capturas de narcoteroristas vivos o mu3rtos pic.twitter.com/ULhhj6947o — Reacción Nacional (@RNacional_News) March 16, 2026

The anti-cartel operation in Ecuador comes weeks after Mexican special forces killed a top cartel leader. Earlier this year, the U.S. conducted a regime-change operation in Venezuela, and communist Cuba increasingly appears to be the next domino at risk of falling. Taken together, the Trump administration is dismantling the old order across the Americas - one long defined by drug cartels, leftist rule, and economic decay.

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