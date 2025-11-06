Were We Lied To About World War II?

The clip that started it all….

For the people saying Darryl Cooper didn’t say “Churchill was the chief villain” in WW2 on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, watch this.



If what he said isn’t morally and intellectually wrong, then you don’t have to lie for him. pic.twitter.com/5JgjWTZhhr — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) September 4, 2024

For those who remember, the above remarks by historian Daryl Cooper speaking to Tucker Carlson launched a debate that has transpired for over a year since: Were Churchill and FDR the good guys? Did the U.S. and UK need to get involved in a war on behalf of Poland? How might things have been different?

Tonight at 7pm ET, we will take on those questions.

The Debaters

Renowned World War II historian Jim Holland defends the mainstream view — that U.S. and British intervention was a moral necessity against fascist aggression.

Facing him is Keith Knight, Executive Editor of the Libertarian Institute, who argues the war was not inevitable nor necessary — and that the “Greatest Generation” story conceals darker motives, from FDR’s provocations to the post-war rise of the western military-industrial complex and the Soviet Union.

Moderated by Mario Nawfal, the discussion promises to challenge deeply held assumptions about Pearl Harbor, Churchill’s legacy, and whether victory came at the cost of truth itself.

Tune in live tonight at 7PM ET on X, YouTube, or right here on the ZH homepage.