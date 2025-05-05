West Wanted To Provoke Russia Into Using Nukes In Ukraine, Putin Claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again made more ultra-provocative remarks aimed at the West concerning Russia's nuclear doctrine.

In a fresh interview with a Russian broadcaster that aired Sunday Putin claimed that the West "wanted to provoke us, wanted to force us to make mistakes" on a strategic level.

He described, in an unprecedented allegation, that Ukraine's Western supporters in NATO were essentially trying to bait Moscow into deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Putin emphasized that Russia exercised restraint in this matter.

Via Associated Press

"They wanted to provoke us, wanted us to make mistakes," the Russian leader asserted in the Rossiya-1 interview. "And there was no need to use the weapons that you mentioned. I hope that it won’t be necessary," he added, referencing the interviewer's question which mentioned nuclear arms.

"We have enough capabilities and means to finish what we started in 2022 with the result that Russia needs," Putin concluded. He emphasized that Russia is able to carry through with its military goals without resorting to nuclear arms.

No evidence was given for this charge; however, it's been a constant theme of the Kremlin to accuse Zelensky's NATO backers of seeking constant escalation of the conflict, and the avoidance of a peace settlement (which would result in Russian control over eastern Ukraine and Crimea).

RT also commented in featuring the fresh statements, "Russia has repeatedly confirmed its stance that the use of nuclear weapons will be its last choice. In November, Putin has approved Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine."

The West became alarmed when earlier in the Ukraine war Putin ordered tactical nuclear warheads to be stationed in Belarus. These are reportedly overseen by Russian officers in Belarus, and with President Lukashenko's permission.

Starting in late September, Russia had unveiled its expanded nuclear doctrine which proposed a lowered threshold for Russian strategic forces' use of nukes.

This was due to the "emergence of new sources of military threats and risks for Russia and our allies" - amid fiercer drone and missile attacks coming across the border from Ukraine.

Also, Moscow has said US-produced F-16s which are now being flowing by Ukraine's air force are capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously described that Russia's nuclear doctrine changes mean that "the Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression using conventional weapons against it and/or the Republic of Belarus."