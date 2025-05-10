Western Allies Pressure Russia To Accept 30-Day Ceasefire Starting Monday

Pressure is mounting on Moscow to take it's offerings of short, three-day ceasefires (there have been two thus far) to the next level, by accepting terms for a 30-day ceasefire that would begin as early as Monday.

The so-called 'coalition of the willing' - including Britain, France, Germany and Poland on Saturday called on Russia accept a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Currently, Putin's unliterally proposed 72-hour Victory Day ceasefire is partially holding - or at least has resulting in Ukraine halting sending drones onto Russian territory.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated on X "Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting already on Monday."

Via BBC

"If Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a durable ceasefire and confidence-building measures can pave the way to peace negotiations," he added. This is meant to basically extend the weekend 3-day ceasefire by a month.

The Trump administration has been pressing for faster results from Moscow. President Trump characterized an earlier Wednesday phone call with Zelensky as positive, after which the US leader called for "ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire."

And Macron and Trump then spoke Thursday, after which the French leader said had a "strong" conversation for a "unconditional 30-day ceasefire, as did our British and Nordic partners earlier this morning."

Trump has offered as an incentive the easing of anti-Russia sanctions, but Moscow's refusal to go along could result in the opposite, per Axios:

They [European leaders] stressed to Trump that if Putin refuses the 30-day ceasefire, European countries will impose new sanctions on Russia , the sources said.

, the sources said. "Trump seemed satisfied to see Ukraine embracing the ceasefire and accepting direct negotiations with Russia," one source said.

The second source said Trump was glad to hear they all back his proposal. "We're waiting for Russia's move now," the source said.

But Secretary of State Marco Rubio has previously warned that Washington may abandon efforts to mediate an end to the three-plus-year-long war if Russia and Ukraine fail to make a peace agreement.

“I think they’re closer in general than they’ve been any time in the last three years but it’s still not there,” Rubio said in an interview with NBC News on April 27.

A comprehensive (air, land, sea, infrastructure) cease fire for 30 days will start the process for ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II. As @POTUS has repeatedly said, stop the killing-now. https://t.co/OC49YEFP4P — Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) May 10, 2025

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X that "We share a common view: an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire is needed for at least 30 days," and that they "waiting for Russia's response" - in reference to the European leaders Starmer, Zelensky, Macron, Tusk, and Merz - who are visiting Kiev on Saturday.

"Once the ceasefire begins, there will be the best moment for diplomacy," he said. "Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format."