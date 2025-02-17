Western Media Scrambles To Dismiss White Genocide Concerns In South Africa

The western public has been hearing a lot about "genocide" in recent years, from the genocide of indigenous peoples, to the genocide of Palestinians to the genocide of trans people. The demand is that these concerns be taken seriously whether they are realistic or exaggerated, that reparations be distributed and that refugees be taken in by the millions. The underlying narrative is always the same - "White colonialism" is the ultimate culprit behind every social injustice in the world and marginalized minorities are perpetual victims that require protection.

But what happens when white people are the minority under attack?

That's a question that's simply not acceptable according to the establishment media, and any suggestion that such a thing is possible is treated as an act of xenophobia. White people can never be considered a "marginalized minority". This is the conundrum the western public often encounters when the issue of South Africa is broached.

The country's well known history of segregation and Apartheid, which was dismantled from 1990 to 1993, is publicized and dramatized constantly in the media and by Hollywood. However, the aftermath is barely discussed.

Nelson Mandela, a member of the South African Communist Party and a co-founder of the terrorist group "uMkhonto we Sizwe" in 1961, was elected the first black president of the nation in 1994 and rebranded as a civil rights hero akin to Martin Luther King. After a honeymoon period of around ten years the country's economy went into a steady spiral. Unemployment has now exploded to over 30%.

South Africa's economy is in dire straits, with many utilities in disarray and organized crime running the streets of primary metro areas. The current government isn't even able to properly maintain fresh water and waste systems.

One sector of the South African economy that has continued to grow despite the greater financial turmoil has been farming and agriculture, led primarily by the "Boers" (white farmers or Afrikaners). They represent only 7% of the total population but make up 72% of the nation's agricultural output. This is about to change drastically, though, as white farmers and their communities are increasingly demonized by communist political groups vying for power and control of private property.

One such group is the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) led by Julius Malema. Malema (and many other leaders) have consistently called for the murder of white farmers in South Africa. He refers to this idea as a "revolutionary necessity" even though black South Africans are the majority population and dominate the government. What power structure, exactly, would they be rebelling against?

Julius Malema has repeatedly called for the genocide of the 4 million Whites living in South Africa.



Malema could very possibly be elected as Prime Minister in a few months.



Zero international outrage.



pic.twitter.com/EcoMVILDk6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 6, 2024

As with all countries under socialist/communist influence, the habit when faced with economic crisis is to divert blame to convenient scapegoats and steal resources wherever possible. Often, farmers are the people most abused by leftist governments. In the case of South Africa, such abuse is rationalized by social justice ideology and the fact that most of the farmers are white (therefore, they deserve to be robbed or killed).

Despite media attempts to suppress news of white genocide there is an ongoing problem of violent attacks on whites in the region. It has become commonplace for families to hide within gated homes with steel doors (inside and outside) due to persistent targeting for robbery, rape and murder. Many are considering leaving the country entirely.

The calls for an exodus have increased after the current government under the African National Coalition (ANC) passed the Expropriation Act in 2024 allowing for the confiscation of private property based on "social equity" (race). This law gives authorities the ability to take land from anyone for reasons of equity and reparations. Though the law does not specifically name the Boers as a target, everyone in South Africa knows exactly what it means.

With the Trump Administration being the first to confront the South African problem directly, US and European journalists are scrambling to dismiss the issue as a "fabrication of the right wing". Trump has cut off federal subsidies to the SA government in response to expropriation laws and has also offered possible refugee status to white South Africans.

The South African media and the western media have published stories telling farmers not to consider Trump's offer, claiming that Americans are "hostile to refugees" and that the US would be a "dangerous place for them to live". The argument is absurd, obviously. Americans have a problem with illegal immigrants and asylum seekers gaming the system, not legitimate refugees with their own wealth and valuable skill sets such as farming.

The media has launched a flurry of stories claiming that South Africans are "mocking Trump's offer" and have no interest in escaping to the US. They say there is no threat to white people in the country and that the expropriation laws have nothing to do with the Boers. This, of course, is a lie.

Over 10,000 white farmers in SA have already expressed interest in relocating to the US, and the list is growing. Speaking to SABC News, Neil Diamond, president of the South African Chamber of Commerce in the USA, warned of a potential mass exodus of skilled agricultural professionals.

He noted that within just 18 hours of Trump's executive order’s announcement, over 10,000 inquiries had been received from South Africans seeking information on refugee status and relocation to the US. He emphasized that the departure of experienced farmers could have severe consequences for South Africa’s food security, agricultural value chain, and economic stability.

In other words, South African race communists need the white farmers for food production, but they also want to use them as a scapegoat for political purposes, which could very well lead to genocide. Though many white farmers will surely want to stay and defend their homes, there is now doubt that they are aware of the growing dangers presented by their increasingly hostile government.