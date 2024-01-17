"The Western World Is In Danger": Milei Warns Of DEI Doom, As Dimon Touts Trump On 'Critical Issues'

Argentina's President Javier Milei had a warning for those attending the annual WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland; 'the Western world is in danger' from 'collectivist experiments' such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and has called on the world to reject socialism and instead embrace "free enterprise capitalism" to end global poverty.

Fabrice Coffrini | Afp | Getty Images

"Today, I’m here to tell you that the Western world is in danger," Milei toild the audience. "And it is in danger because those who are supposed to have to defend the values of the West are co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism, and thereby to poverty," he added.

The self-described "anarcho-capitalist" criticized Davos itself for its "socialist agenda, which will only bring misery to the world," according to Reuters.

"The main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. We’re here to tell you that collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world — rather they are the root cause," Milei said, adding "Do believe me, no-one [is] better placed than us Argentines to testify to these two points."

“The western world is in danger… collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world.” ~ Milei at Davos



This includes ESG, DEI, an unaccountable regulatory state, govt-run education or healthcare, and other misguided ideas! pic.twitter.com/slN7Zc5zBT — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) January 17, 2024

Dimon: Trump was right

Also at Davos, of course, was JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who told CNBC that people are voting for Donald Trump because he was right about the economy, immigration, and China, and that people should be respectful of MAGA.

"I don't like how Trump said things, but he wasn't wrong about those critical issues. That's why they're voting for him. People should be more respectful of our fellow citizens...I think this negative talk about MAGA will hurt Biden's campaign," said the billionaire.

Watch:

Jamie Dimon just went on CNBC and said people are voting for Trump because he was right about the economy, immigration, and China:



"I don't like how Trump said things, but he wasn't wrong about those critical issues. That's why they're voting for him. People should be more… pic.twitter.com/nkuWqXNlzW — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 17, 2024

We're sure Davos elites are listening with bated breath.