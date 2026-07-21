Meanwhile, In Dearborn, Michigan...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

A viral video from inside a Home Depot in Dearborn, Michigan shows department signs for the likes of Appliances, Paint, Plumbing now carrying Arabic script alongside the English.

This is not some minor accessibility tweak. It is another clear marker of demographic transformation in a city where Middle Eastern and North African ancestry already exceeds 54 percent.

The footage captures shoppers navigating orange-and-black signs that translate core retail categories into Arabic. A woman in full niqab walks the aisle as the camera pans across the bilingual displays. The same pattern has appeared at other major chains serving the area, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger and Albertsons.

WOW ? Home Depot in Dearborn, Michigan has added Arabic to their signs inside the store



This is not assimilation, this is an Islamic Takeover of America



I found many major retailers in Dearborn have also added Arabic, locations at stores like Walmart, Home Depot, Costco,... pic.twitter.com/bWPmpeuHyO — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 16, 2026

This represents the quiet rewriting of the public commercial space to accommodate a parallel linguistic reality.

Dearborn has long been held up as the model of successful Arab-American settlement. What the signs demonstrate is something different: the expectation that American businesses will adapt to the language of the newest arrivals rather than the other way around.

One commenter wrote, "That doesn't encourage integration. It only causes increased segregation for a people which don't want to integrate anyway. If I were to move to an Arabic country. I would never expect them to learn to speak English. I have too much respect for other lands to consider thinking like that. US citizens have been down that road, encouraging segregation is wrong."

Another simply stated, "Gross. Never going to Home Depot again, it's tainted now." A third declared, "Damn, I guess I'll be shopping at ACE or Lowe's from now on. This is fucking absurd."

Dearborn's large immigrant population from Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries is the stated rationale for the change. Yet the practical effect is to normalize foreign-language dominance in everyday American retail.

English remains the common language of the country. Private businesses are free to chase customers however they choose. That does not make the visual result any less revealing of the direction of travel.

This development sits on a continuum of institutional accommodation that has also reached local law enforcement in the same metro area.

Just months earlier, the Dearborn Heights Police Department became the first in the United States to introduce an official uniform patch featuring Arabic script. The episode revealed how quickly "diversity" initiatives move from optional gestures to official symbols of authority.

Dearborn Heights has a combined Middle Eastern and North African population of around 40 percent, while nearby Dearborn has a majority 55 percent.

Both areas, along with other towns such as Hamtramck, have attracted Arab communities with immigration from Lebanon, Yemen, and other Middle Eastern countries.

Islamization of Michigan!



Just days ago, thousands of Shia Muslims marched down the streets of Dearborn, Michigan, in the Tenth Annual Ashura Procession.



This controversial event took place in Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's district, and as you will notice, there... pic.twitter.com/Gwxj9zUUfR — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 17, 2024

This is Dearborn, Michigan.



It's known for being the first Muslim-majority city in the US.



What many don't know is that before Muslims moved there, it was a majority Middle Eastern Christian town, mostly populated by Lebanese Christians and Assyrians fleeing persecution.



The... pic.twitter.com/WK8VSVvwDx — Dr. Maalouf ? (@realMaalouf) April 15, 2025

The city of Dearborn in Michigan is home to the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita as well as the largest mosque in North America.



Large anti-Israel protests have been taking place there over the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/WqxgGgQp3X — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 7, 2024

While there are Arabic speaking Orthodox Christians in Dearborn from earlier immigration movements in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they have become proportionally smaller due to immigration trends favoring Muslim-majority groups, which now define much of the city's Arab identity.

Did you know that before becoming America's jihad capital, Dearborn, Michigan, was a thriving center of Middle Eastern Christian culture?



Not a lot of people know, but Dearborn was initially settled in the early 20th century by Lebanese Christians and Assyrians/Chaldeans fleeing... pic.twitter.com/quIAQ2933K — Dr. Maalouf ? (@realMaalouf) February 5, 2024

This has sparked controversies, such as over public broadcasts of the Islamic call to prayer.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.