What Is "America First"?

What does “America First” actually mean in 2026?

Once a unifying MAGA slogan, the phrase has increasingly become a fault line, splitting conservatives largely along foreign policy lines. The divide is particularly stark on the question of American support for Israel and was widened by the recent ousting of Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro.

The Right is torn over whether “America First” means restraint abroad with a hyper focus on domestic policy or moral assertiveness on the world stage coupled with strong-arming weaker countries in the name of our “national interests”.

The debate will feature libertarian commentator Dave Smith and conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, moderated by former judge and constitutional analyst Andrew Napolitano. Topics will include Venezuela, Israel, isolationism vs interventionism, and notable intra-conservative feuds like Carlson-Levin.

Smith and D'Souza's respective reactions to the Absolute Resolve action by the U.S. military in Venezuela exemplifies the schism. While D'Souza celebrated the operation in its immediate aftermath...

...Smith was cautious to hoist the Mission Accomplished banner.

When you were cheerleading the disastrous war in Iraq that got a million people killed for nothing, there were also a lot of Iraqis cheering when Saddam fell. And for obvious reasons. He was a bad guy and you root for the people he oppressed.



