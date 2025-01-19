What Americans Predict Will Happen In 2025

The year 2025 begins with a new president taking office, a ceasefire in Gaza, and wildfires causing extensive destruction in Los Angeles - all within the first month.

So, what can we expect from the rest of the year?

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, presents predictions for 2025 on various topics, based on a survey conducted by Ipsos between October 25 and November 8, 2024, in the United States.

What Will 2025 Bring?

Below is the full table of data presented in the visualization:

Highlights from the survey include:

Americans foresee an increase in extreme weather events in 2025. A majority (56%) also expect immigration to rise , despite Trump’s promises to deport illegal immigrants and impose taxes on products from Mexico and Canada if neighboring countries don’t improve border security.

Most respondents also anticipate their personal data being leaked on the internet and believe that unemployment will increase .

Only 2 in 10 Americans think the conflicts in the Middle East will end in 2025 (noting that the survey was conducted before the Gaza ceasefire agreement). Additionally, 3 in 10 Americans believe the war in Ukraine will conclude this year.

Finally, 63% of respondents feel it is unlikely that people will become more tolerant in 2025.

If you enjoyed this chart, check out this graphic that shows the countries most exposed to potential immigration policy changes under the Trump presidency.