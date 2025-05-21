What Are The Most Popular Baby Names In The US?

Olivia, Emma and Amelia have been announced as the three most popular baby names for girls in the U.S., while for boys, Liam, Noah and Oliver were parents' favorites.

This is according to the U.S. Social Security Administration’s annual list of the most popular baby names in the United States.

According to the institution, Statista's Anna Fleck reports that the list, released earlier this month, is based on applications for Social Security cards, which are submitted at the time of birth.

Olivia and Liam have held the top spots for the past six consecutive years. The third position has shown slightly more variation since 2015, with the appearance of Amelia, Charlotte, Ava and Sophia for girls, as well as William and Mason for boys.

Other girls' names that featured in the top 10 last year were Charlotte, Mia, Sophia, Isabella, Evlyn and Ava. For boys, they were James, Genry, Mateo, Elijah, Lucas and William.

In 2024, the names with the biggest changes in popularity were Truce for a boy, which rose from rank 12,109 in 2023 to 991 in 2024 and Ailany for a girl, which rose from rank 855 to 101.

Truce is an Old English name meaning “peace”, while Ailany is believed to be derived from the Hawaiian name Ailani, which means “chief”.

In total, 3.61 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2024, up from 3.59 million in 2023.