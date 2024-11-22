What Ceasefire? 'Heavy Clashes' In South Lebanon As Beirut Buildings Leveled

Despite all the recent talk of a potential ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel in the works, regional reports say that some of the fiercest ground fighting is currently taking place in southern Lebanon on Friday.

Heavy Israeli aerial bombardments of the southern suburbs of Beirut have also continued with intensity. On Friday an Israeli missile completely leveled a residential multi-story in the neighborhood of Chiyah. Israel's military reportedly issued a civilian evacuation alert shortly before, and terrifying video from the scene suggests locals knew it was about to be struck.

More strikes by #Israel's IDF against #Hezbollah positions today after it issued an evacuation warning in the southern suburbs of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/G9xGxisfMR — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) November 22, 2024

In the south of Lebanon, near the border, UN peacekeeping forces say they are monitoring "heavy clashes" on Friday, saying most of the fighting is centered in the coastal town of Naqoura as well as the village of Chamaa.

There are also emerging reports which say four Italian soldiers were injured after two rockets hit a UNIFIL base in Chamaa. Italy's deputy prime minister has said Hezbollah was likely behind the rocket firing: "There were believed to be two missiles, from what it appears, they are believed to have been launched by Hezbollah."

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued a statement of "deep indignation and concern" over "new attacks suffered by the Italian headquarters of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon."

"These attacks are unacceptable," she stated, adding that "the parties on the ground to guarantee, at all times, the safety of UNIFIL soldiers and to collaborate to quickly identify those responsible."

"We are aware of heavy shelling in the vicinity of our bases," UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti has said, saying that since the incident all UN troops appear to be safe "for the moment".

Up until now, the UNIFIL has claimed its command posts came under attack by Israeli forces, including IDF tanks, several times. This appears to be the first time that Hezbollah fired on UN locations.

IDF forces earlier this week reached their deepest point into Lebanon since the ground invasion began, in the countryside vicinity of the port city of Tyre, which has been pummeled by airstrikes.

UNIFIL base (in the background) in Chamaa, Lebanon. Wiki Commons

Israel has repeatedly demanded that the UNIFIL troops withdraw - requests which have been refused. This puts the UNIFIL outposts in the direct line of fire as the war encircles their positions.

"UNIFIL strongly urges combating parties to avoid fighting next to its positions. Inviolability of UN premises and personnel must be respected at all times," a Friday statement said.