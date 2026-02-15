What Do Monica Lewinsky, Maggie Thatcher, Elvis, Cher, Bill Cosby, & The Pope Have In Common?
In the (alleged) interests of transparency, AG Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche released a statement overnight that included a list of all government officials and politically-exposed persons that appeared in The Epstein Files.
SCOOP: The Department of Justice has sent over a letter to Congress outlining why it made redactions to the Epstein files.— Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) February 15, 2026
The six-page letter also includes a list of all "government officials and politically exposed persons" in the files. pic.twitter.com/aRCmS2p1Bg
The term "politically exposed persons" was not defined in the Act, but consistent with Section 3 of the Act, Department reviewers were directed to notate "all government officials and politically exposed persons named or referenced" in any document, including videos and images, reviewed during this process.
This list includes (as directed by the Act) all persons where (1) they are or were a government official or politically exposed person and (2) their name appears in the files released under the Act at least once. Names appear in the files released under the Act in a wide variety of contexts.
For example, some individuals had extensive direct email contact with Epstein or Maxwell while other individuals are mentioned only in a portion of a document (including press reporting) that on its face is unrelated to the Epstein and Maxwell matters.
So, while we have seen 'lists' before, this is the official DoJ list of potential pedophiles, pizza eaters, or island-partiers (allegedly)...
The list contains hundreds of names, spanning politicians, celebrities, business leaders, historical figures, deceased individuals, and others, but leans somewhat left overall due to the inclusion of numerous Democratic politicians and Hollywood figures, but it includes prominent right-leaning ones (especially business donors).
Left-aligned: Approximately 130–150 (strong Democratic politicians, entertainers, and donors dominate this side in the list).
Right-aligned: Approximately 90–110 (strong Republican politicians, recent big-money conservative donors like Musk/Adelson/Thiel, and conservative figures).
Unclear/Other: The remainder (many historical, foreign, or non-political figures).
Counts are estimates derived from cross-referencing donations, public endorsements/statements, and party registrations/affiliations. Not every name has donation records or explicit statements, so some placements rely on broader consensus from reliable sources.
Still quite a list...