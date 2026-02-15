What Do Monica Lewinsky, Maggie Thatcher, Elvis, Cher, Bill Cosby, & The Pope Have In Common?

In the (alleged) interests of transparency, AG Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche released a statement overnight that included a list of all government officials and politically-exposed persons that appeared in The Epstein Files.

SCOOP: The Department of Justice has sent over a letter to Congress outlining why it made redactions to the Epstein files.



The six-page letter also includes a list of all "government officials and politically exposed persons" in the files.

The term "politically exposed persons" was not defined in the Act, but consistent with Section 3 of the Act, Department reviewers were directed to notate "all government officials and politically exposed persons named or referenced" in any document, including videos and images, reviewed during this process.

This list includes (as directed by the Act) all persons where (1) they are or were a government official or politically exposed person and (2) their name appears in the files released under the Act at least once. Names appear in the files released under the Act in a wide variety of contexts.

For example, some individuals had extensive direct email contact with Epstein or Maxwell while other individuals are mentioned only in a portion of a document (including press reporting) that on its face is unrelated to the Epstein and Maxwell matters.

So, while we have seen 'lists' before, this is the official DoJ list of potential pedophiles, pizza eaters, or island-partiers (allegedly)...

Acosta, Alexander

Adelson, Miriam

Allen, Woody

Allred, Gloria

Assange, Julian

Audrey, Strauss

Avakian, Stephanie

Babino, Vincent

Baldwin, Alec

Band, Doug

Bannon, Steve

Barak, Ehud

Barr, William

Becerra, Xavier

Belohlavek, Lanna

Berman, Geoffrey

Beyonce

Bezos, Jeff

Biden, Ashley

Biden, Hunter

Biden, Jill

Biden, Joe

Birger, Laura

Bistricer, David

Bistricer, Marc

Black, Leon

Blanche, Todd

Blinken, Antony

Boies, David

Bondi, Pam

Bongino, Dan

Bono

Book, Lauren

Booker, Cory

Bowdich, David

Boyd, Stephen E.

Bradshaw, Ric

Branson, Richard

Brennan, John

Brockman, John

Brunel, Jean Luc

Buckley, Sean

Bull, Gerald

Bush Jr., George

Bush, George W.

Bush, Jeb

Byrne, Patrick

Calk, Stephen

Capone, Russell

Carlson, Tucker

Carper, Tom

Castro, Fidel

Cheney, Dick

Cher

Chomsky, Noam

Clayton, Jay

Clinton, Bill

Clinton, Chelsea

Clinton, Hillary

Clooney, George

Cobain, Kurt

Cohen, Michael

Colleran, Brian

Collins, Linda

Comey, James

Comey, Maureen

Conway, George

Copperfield, David

Cosby, Bill

De Niro, Robert

Dershowitz, Alan

Desantis, Ron

Diller, Barry

Donahue, Phil

Donaleski, Rebekah

Dupont, Kathleen

Economou, George

Egauger, Michael

Eisenberg, John

Elizabeth II

Ellison, Keith

Emmanuel, Rahm

Epstein, Jeffrey

Erben, Germann

Feinberg, Stephen

Ferguson, Sarah

Filip, Mark

Flynn, Michael

Foley, Mark

Fortelni, Marius

Friedland, Edward

Frost, Phillip

Gates, Bill

Gates, Melinda

Garland, Merrick

Geithner, Timothy

Giuliani, Rudy

Goldman, Dan

Graham, Lindsey

Guinness, Arthur Edward Rory

Haley, Nikki

Harrish, Joshua

Harris, Kamala

Hatch, Orin

Hawk, Rony

Heiss, Howard

Higgins, Tony

Ho, Stanley

Holder, Eric

Hoffman, Reid

Horowitz, Andreesen

Horowitz, Michael

Hosenball, Mark

Hoyer, Steny

Huckabee, Mike

Huckabee, Sarah

Hutner, Florence

Inge Rokke, Kjell

Iveagh, Clare

Jackson, Michael

Jagger, Mick

Jarecki, Henry

Jayapal, Pramila

JayZ

Jeffries, Hakeem

Johnson, Hank

Jones, Alex

Joplin, Janis

Kasich, John

Kendall Rowlands, John

Kennedy Jr., Robert F.

Kerry, John

Khanna, Ro

Kline, Carl

Krisher, Barry

Kudlow, Larry

Kushner, Jared

Kyl, Jon

Lady Victoria Hervey

Lefkowitz, Jay

Lefroy, Jeremy

Leo, Leonard

Lew, Jack

Lewinsky, Monica

Lieu, Ted

Lofgren, Zoe

Lonergan, Jessica

Lorber, Howard

Lord Robert May

Lutnick, Howard

Lynch, Loretta

Mace, Nancy

Mandelson, Peter

Mao, Coreen

Margolin, James

Markey, Ed

Markle, Meghan

Massie, Thomas

Maxwell, Ghislaine

Maxwell, Robert

May, Theresa

McCain, John

McFarland, Nicole

Meadows, Mark

Menendez, Robert

Milano, Alyssa

Milikowski, Nathan

Milken, Michael

Mnuchin, Steve

Moe, Alison

Monaco, Lisa

Monroe, Marilyn

Mook, William

Moskowitz, Jared

Mueller III, Robert s.

Mulvaney, Mick

Murdoch, Rupert

Musk, Elon

Nadler, Jerry

Napolitano, Janet

Nassar, Larry

Netanyahu, Benjamin

Newsom, Gavin

Obama, Barack

Obama, Michelle

Ocasio Cortez, Alexandria

O’Donnell, Rosie

Oz, Mehmet

Papapetru, Sophia

Parker, Daniel

Patel, Kash

Paul, Ron

Pecorino, Joseph

Pelosi, Nancy

Pence, Mike

Pestana, Diego

Phelan, John

Plaskett, Stacey

Plourde, Lee

Podesta, Tony

Pomerantz, Lara

Pompeo, Mike

Pope John Paul II

Pope, Susan

Power, Samantha

Presley, Elvis

Presley, Lisa Marie

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Price Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Philip

Princess Diana

Pritzker, JB

Pritzker, Thomas

Quayle, Dan

Raskin, Jamie

Ratcliffe, John

Ratner, Brett

Readler, Chad

Reagan, Ronald

Recarey, Joseph

Reiter, Michael

Reno, Janet

Reynolds, Tom

Rice, Susan

Richardson, Bill

Rod-Larsen, Terje

Rogers, Matthew

Rohrbach, Andrew

Romney, Mitt

Roos, Nicolas

Rosen, Jeffrey

Rosenstein, Rod

Ross, Diana

Rossmiller, Alexander

Roth, John

Routch, Timothy

Rove, Karl

Rowan, Marc

Rubenstein, Howard

Rubio, Marco

Ruemmler, Kathy

Ryan, Paul

Salinger, Pierre

Sasse, Ben

Scanlon, Mary Gay

Scarola, John

Schenberg, Janis

Schiff, Adam

Schlaff, Martin

Schumer, Amy

Schumer, Chuck

Schwarzman, Stephen

Scott, Tim

Sekulow, Jay

Senatore, Adrienne

Sessions, Jeff

Shamir, Yitzhak

Shapiro, Ben

Shappert, Gretchen

Shea, Timothy

Siad, Daniel

Snowden, Edward

Soros, Alex

Soros, George

Spacey, Kevin

Spitzer, Eliot

Springsteen, Bruce

Stabenow, Debbie

Staley, Jes

Starmer, Keir

Starr, Kenneth

Stoltenberg, Jens

Stordalen, Gunhild

Stordalen, Petter

Straub, Glenn

Streisand, Barbara

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem

Summers, Larry

Swalwell, Eric

Sweency Jr., William

Thomas-Jacobs, Carol

Taylor Green, Marjorie

Thatcher, Margaret

Thiel, Peter

Trump, Donald

Trump, Ivanka

Trump, Melania

Tucker, Chris

Vance, JD

Villafana, Marie

Walker, Richard

Warsh, Kevin

Wexner, Abigail

Wexner, Les

Williams, Damian

Wolff, Michael

Woodward, Stanley

Wyden, Ron

Yung, Mark

Zampolli, Paolo

Zucker, Jeff

Zuckerberg, Mark

The list contains hundreds of names, spanning politicians, celebrities, business leaders, historical figures, deceased individuals, and others, but leans somewhat left overall due to the inclusion of numerous Democratic politicians and Hollywood figures, but it includes prominent right-leaning ones (especially business donors).

Left-aligned : Approximately 130–150 (strong Democratic politicians, entertainers, and donors dominate this side in the list).

Right-aligned : Approximately 90–110 (strong Republican politicians, recent big-money conservative donors like Musk/Adelson/Thiel, and conservative figures).

Unclear/Other: The remainder (many historical, foreign, or non-political figures).

Counts are estimates derived from cross-referencing donations, public endorsements/statements, and party registrations/affiliations. Not every name has donation records or explicit statements, so some placements rely on broader consensus from reliable sources.

Still quite a list...