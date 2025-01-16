What The Flying F**k Is Going On In Britain?

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

A battle for freedom of speech is underway. The US, led by Musk, X, and Trump will crush those who get in the way.

Europe Fears Free Speech

The EU and UK fear they are under attack by Musk and Trump. But the Nannycrats need to look in the mirror to see the real problem.

This has come to a head with objections to Musk lending support to AfD, an alleged “far right” German political party, and also with Musk putting a well-deserved spotlight on gang rapes in the UK.

Instead of tackling the real issues, EU and UK politicians seek to silence Musk, control AI, and suppress freedom of speech. But every time they do, opposition grows.

A War of Repression Is Underway

Wolfgang Munchau, Eurointelkligence founder and UnHeard author, brilliantly explains Why Europe Fears Free Speech.

We all know the old joke: when a European referendum delivers the “wrong” outcome, the country votes again until they get it “right”. The EU thought this would be the case after Brexit. But so far, no one’s laughing. If anything, things have got worse. Take Romania, which recently cancelled its presidential election when Călin Georgescu, leader of a nationalist Right coalition, won the first round. Thierry Breton, former French European Commissioner, revealed the EU’s mindset during a damning recent TV interview. “We did it in Romania and we will obviously do it in Germany if necessary,” he said. In other words, if you can’t beat the far-Right, ban them. I disagree with almost everything Breton has ever said, but I am grateful to him for stating his case with such revealing clarity. During his time as industry commissioner in Brussels, from 2019 until last summer, when Emmanuel Macron replaced him with a more compliant figure, he was the driving force behind a series of laws designed to keep Europe in the digital dark ages. The most extreme of which is the Digital Services Act (DSA) which compels “very large online platforms”, such as X and Meta, to check facts and filter out fake news. But, thanks to Breton, the truth is out there. Europe’s ultimate aim isn’t to save public discourse, it is to suffocate far-Right parties by depriving them of the oxygen of information. MEPs found it hard enough to stomach Nigel Farage’s brutal outbursts when he was a member of the European Parliament. Now they have Musk breathing down their neck, endorsing candidates from the AfD, a party that sits on the far-Right in the European Parliament’s benches and which supports German withdrawal from the EU. The German media had a collective breakdown when Musk tweeted an endorsement for the AfD, interviewed Alice Weidel, the party’s co-leader, on X, and then endorsed her in an article for Die Welt. The op-ed editor of the German daily resigned in protest. The Romanian case demonstrates how these restrictions on freedom of speech are the first salvos in a greater war of repression. Let’s be clear, there was no suggestion of any vote rigging. Georgescu won the first round of the election fair and square. Georgescu is still the most likely candidate to win according to opinion polls, but the Romanian political establishment is still determined to find ways to disbar him, the most promising of which is the hope that he may have received undeclared funds. There are similar patterns elsewhere. Marine Le Pen faces potential disqualification from the 2027 presidential elections following accusations of irregularities regarding her assistants in the European Parliament. More recently, Brussels was spooked by the victory in Austria of the Freedom Party, which managed to obtain 28.8% of the vote in the September general election. It surpassed a threshold at which point it became politically impossible for the other parties to form coalitions. Surely, though, the sensible approach to the rise of the AfD, the FPÖ and other parties of the Right is not to censor them, but to address the underlying problem that has made them so strong: persistent economic uncertainty, loss of purchasing power, and dysfunctional policies on migration. Failing that, why not co-opt parties of the far-Right as junior coalition partners as they did in Sweden and Finland? It’s an approach that will inevitably backfire. A banned Le Pen would be far more dangerous for the centrist establishment, and possibly even more extreme when she eventually gets to power. Likewise the AfD would surely be radicalised after a ban. Like the creatures in George Orwell’s Animal Farm, I am struggling to spot the difference between the extremists of the Right, and those who are trying to fight them.

Why Did Trump Win?

One reason Trump won is the Left-wing media made a martyr out of him.

Biden clearly has dementia and the Media hid that too, until suddenly they couldn’t anymore.

Still, had the economy been much better or Democrats fielded a better candidate they might have won. But they sorely misjudged how much their own lawfare aided Trump.

Unlike the UK, Canada, and the EU, we still have freedom of speech here.

One may dislike Musk or Trump but everyone should be happy that people have freedom of speech here. And like it or not X provides a platform.

Speech Suppression in the UK

I had been struggling to find a good way to describe what’s happening in the UK with gang rapes that occurred for a decade, but this tie on repression fits in.

Some of what follows is very graphic and disturbing. Musk brought it to everyone’s attention and the UK is desperately trying to hide it, even threatening US citizens with its asinine laws.

I lost sleep over this for two days. That’s my warning for what follows.

From Dominic Frisby on X

Today I am playing the judge in a court case from 2013 passing sentence on a Pakistani rape gang, using only dialogue from the actual hearing. Reading the transcripts you cannot believe one human being would do this to another. Some of the stuff that went on is indescribably horrible. Arranging the gang rape of 11 year old girls (not one girl – many) for groups of men (often more than 10) every orifice penetrated while putting out cigarettes on her … I hope the perpetrators, and those that turned a blind eye to it in the name of multi-culturalism, get everything that’s coming to them. Here is one example. Branded with his initials near her butt hole at the age of 12

BrusselsSignal reports

Keir Starmer, the current prime minister who was chief crown prosecutor when gangs of Muslim men across England were unmolestedly grooming and raping tens of thousands of white underage girls. As The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday, in Oxford, a Mohammed Karrar had prepared his victim “for gang anal rape by using a pump… At one point she had four men inside her. A red ball was placed in her mouth to keep her quiet.” Anna from Bradford at the age of 14 had made repeated reports of rape, abuse, and coercion. When she “married” her abuser in a traditional Islamic wedding, her social worker attended the ceremony. …In Telford, Lucy Lowe died at 16 alongside her mother and sister when her abuser set fire to her home in 2000. She had given birth to Azhar Ali Mahmood’s child when she was just 14, and was again pregnant when she was killed.” When Starmer, as Director of Public Prosecutions between 2008 and 2013, vigorously followed up complaints about the white serial rapist and television personality Jimmy Savile. However, the same cannot be said of his reaction to the rape of thousands of girls, no doubt because to pursue the rapists might have been perceived as racist. When Elon Musk recently added his voice to calls for a national enquiry into the grooming gangs, Starmer said he was “jumping on the bandwagon of the far right.” And very possibly, Starmer really does believe that protecting little white girls from rapists is the diseased pre-occupation of racist bigots.

Social Media Posts and Rape

Under Investigation

Please note that the UK has Elon Musk under investigation for commenting on this.

Why does UK have the resources to investigate an American calling attention to the kingdom’s Pakistani rape gang crisis but not the resources to stop the raping?

The Truth About ‘Grooming Gangs’

The Telegraph, via Yahoo!News says The truth about ‘grooming gangs’ is finally coming out

Hillsborough, Windrush, Grenfell: all appalling national scandals that are listed whenever gross institutional failures are discussed. But there is another that is usually conspicuously absent: the deep moral stain of “grooming gangs”. It is perhaps the greatest racially motivated crime in modern Britain, perpetrated predominantly by men of Pakistani heritage against vulnerable white girls. Even those who mention it tend to tiptoe around the subject. The “grooming gang” label is deployed euphemistically to sanitise depraved crimes and make them acceptable for public consumption. So we should start by calling it what it truly is. If you read the testimony of the victims – and believe me, it’s tough – it’s clear they were rape torture gangs, perpetrating the most heinous sexual crimes imaginable on an industrial scale. For two decades, the plight of thousands of young girls, barely teenagers, was swept under the carpet. Police forces, councils, charities, and politicians elevated community relations over protecting vulnerable women from monstrous sexual violence. They allowed little girls to be raped rather than risk being accused of racism by highlighting their abuse. Their cowardice should haunt them. But the scandal is now back with a vengeance. Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips’ decision to reject Oldham Council’s calls for a government-led inquiry has sparked outrage. On Wednesday, Elon Musk alighted on the scandal, shaming the establishment by taking more interest in bringing these rape gangs to justice in one evening than most of the British establishment has for decades. The impunity has ended because the unvarnished truth is coming out. To protect “community relations”, the British state has gone to immense lengths to cover it up. Reports have been blocked and deliberately kept out of the public eye. Any connection with ethnicity, immigration, or Islam was downplayed. The reports that have been published have been whitewashed – the evidence that British Pakistani men were over-represented among the perpetrators was spiked to avoid uncomfortable truths. But a recent study showed that, in Telford, one in 126 Muslim men were prosecuted between 1997 and 2017, and in Rotherham the figure was one in 73. I am certain that, after all these years, these rape gangs are still destroying lives. Somewhere, as you read this, a girl may be being abused just as despicably as the ones whose fate we now know of. Why? Because the institutions that failed these vulnerable girls are still contaminated with cowardice. Many perpetrators evaded arrest and remain on the streets. Those who were jailed received shockingly lax sentences and are now being released, free to walk the same streets as their victims. And the individuals complicit in cover-up have felt no consequences. In fact, they’ve risen even higher in public life. In 2016, Shaun Davies was leader of Telford Council where he signed a letter opposing a further inquiry into the child rape gangs – now he is a Labour MP sitting on the Home Affairs Select Committee, tasked with scrutinising the Home Office. In Rotherham, where there were 265 allegations of misconduct involving 47 police officers, not one has been fired. Kemi Badenoch is rightly demanding a full national inquiry. Those complicit in gross misconduct should be publicly disgraced, and prosecutions brought. Jail time and a ban on ever holding public office – of any kind – should be a bare minimum. But a national inquiry is just the start: we need justice for the victims. We also need the automatic deportation of foreign nationals found to have carried out these shocking crimes – no ifs, no buts. One of the victims of Rochdale came face-to-face with her abuser in Asda, despite him losing an appeal against deportation to Pakistan two years previously. They should not be here. For decades, some of the most vulnerable people in society have been betrayed by people in positions of power. Never again can political correctness be allowed to get in the way of justice.

No Deportations

“Muslim Child Rape Gangs Not Deported: Adil Khan, 51, and Qari Abdul Rauf, 52, Rochdale child gang rape members still lives alongside victims despite deportation order, it’s been nine years. Up to 47 girls as young as 12 were plied with alcohol and drugs and gang-raped in Rochdale during a two-year reign of terror. Rauf and Adil Khan, who also got a 13 year old girl pregnant, fought their deportation orders and despite a recent Judge ordering their deportation, they still live alongside the victims they brutally raped.”

Men Habib @benhabib6 explains in an Excellent Video “The Pakistani government would be absolutely delighted to take them back and face full force of punishment in Pakistan. Give me a call Keir Starmer”

What the Hell Is Going On?

What the actual hell is going on in Britain? A 12-year old girl was raped by multiple groups of Pakistani men, one after the other, while she was escaping from the previous men. How many times has this happened, and to how many young British girls?

I bookmarked dozens of cases like this, in multiple UK cities. The above link is another graphic one.

New Inquiry Blocked

January 8: The Labour Party voted against opening up an inquiry into child rape gangs in the UK.

The vote was 364-111.

The BBC Tries to Defend Starmer

If you want the other side of the story, the BBC Defends Starmer

Mr Musk has published a series of posts on X suggesting Starmer failed to deal with the grooming gang scandal while head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) between 2008 and 2013. In response, Sir Keir has accused critics of “spreading lies and misinformation” and claims he tackled prosecutions “head on”. A 2013 report from the Home Affairs Committee said that “unlike many other official agencies implicated in this issue”, the CPS had “readily admitted that victims had been let down by them and have attempted both to discover the cause of this systematic failure and to improve the way things are done so as to avoid a repetition of such events”. It added: “Mr Starmer has striven to improve the treatment of victims of sexual assault within the criminal justice system throughout his term as Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).” Maggie Oliver, a former Manchester detective who now campaigns for victims of child sex abuse, told BBC Verify that the CPS “bear a great deal of responsibility for the failures around this issue”, including bringing inadequate charges and blaming victims. The prime minister has robustly defended his record as the former head of the CPS, telling journalists he: Changed the prosecution approach to “challenge myths and stereotypes” that had stopped victims from being heard

Left office when the CPS had the highest number of child sex abuse prosecutions on record

Reopened cases that had been closed

Brought the first prosecution of an Asian grooming gang How many child grooming cases were prosecuted under Starmer? Information on child grooming-related prosecutions appear in Prof Jay’s 2022 report into child sexual exploitation by organised networks – a government-commissioned report into institutional child abuse failings published in 2022. The report mentions several “significant prosecutions” between 2010 and 2014, including 35 convictions which took place while Sir Keir was DPP.

35 convictions out of thousands of cases. And we are supposed to be impressed?

How many complicit police officers have been prosecuted?

How many criminals have been deported?

An Act of Cowardness

The EuropeanConservative comments on “Act of Cowardice”: Labour MPs Vote Down Rape Gangs Inquiry

The Times reports that in 2019, the party adopted a definition of Islamophobia that discourages discussions linking ethnicity to rape gangs. Critics argue that this has hindered the ability to tackle the issue head-on. Ann Cryer, a former Labour MP who raised early concerns about these abuses, was vilified as a racist for her efforts. On Monday, Keir Starmer also accused advocates of an inquiry of jumping on a “far-Right bandwagon.” The debate has exposed deep divisions within Labour. Foreign secretary David Lammy asserted that a national inquiry has been “ruled out” after Wednesday’s vote while safeguarding minister Jess Phillips maintains that “nothing is off the table” if victims demand it. Such contradictions have only fuelled accusations of Labour’s opportunistic handling of the crisis. Until political leaders confront these uncomfortable truths, the victims of these heinous acts will remain voiceless, and the fragile underpinnings of Britain’s multiculturalism will continue to erode. The vote against the inquiry represents, for many, a betrayal of justice in favour of ideological convenience.

Gang Rape Map

Here’s a Gang Rape Map of Over 30 Cities where these atrocities occurred.

Margaret Oliver – Former Constable & Whistleblower directly accusing Kier Starmer of instructing not to act against Pakistani Grooming Gangs when he was Director of Public Prosecutions.

If you can stomach another video here’s one of Chief Constable David Crompton retired on a £2,000,000 pension in 2016. His police force arrested an 11 year girl in a house for being “drunk & disorderly” for being gang raped.

In other instances “Fathers had tracked down their daughters and tried to remove them from houses where they were being abused, only to find THEMSELVES arrested, when police were called to the scene.”

Here’s an Amusing Tweet

‘There is absolute horror at the highest levels of government at the incendiary language we have seen from Elon Musk.’ This thin-skinned, morally bankrupt Labour gov’t are more concerned about Elon Musk’s social media posts than they are about actual Pakistani r*pe gangs.

Hate Crimes

Instead of going after rapists and police protecting rapists, this is who the UK goes after.

On 13 October 2001, Harry Hammond, an evangelist, was arrested and charged under section 5 of the Public Order Act (1986) because he had displayed to people in Bournemouth a large sign bearing the words “Jesus Gives Peace, Jesus is Alive, Stop Immorality, Stop Homosexuality, Stop Lesbianism, Jesus is Lord”. In April 2002, a magistrate convicted Hammond, fined him £300, and ordered him to pay costs of £395

On 23 April 2018, Scottish YouTuber Mark Meechan of Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire was fined £800 after being found “grossly offensive” for posting a YouTube video that was viewed over 3 million times depicting him training his girlfriend’s pug to respond to the phrase “Sieg Heil” by lifting his paw in a Nazi salute.

In 2017, 19-year old Croxteth resident Chelsea Russell quoted a line from Snap Dogg’s song “I’m Trippin’” on her Instagram page. The line, which read “Kill a snitch nigga, rob a rich nigga”, was copied from a friend’s page as part of a tribute to Frankie Murphy who was killed in a car accident at age 13. Hate crime investigators were alerted to the presence of the slur and charged Russell with “sending a grossly offensive message by means of a public electronic communications network”. Defence lawyer Carole Clarke stated that she received a request from one of the arresting officers that the word “nigga”, the subject of the trial, not be used in court. In April 2018, District Judge Jack McGarva found Russell guilty and delivered a sentence which included a £585 fine, a curfew and an ankle monitoring bracelet. However, Russell’s conviction was overturned by Liverpool Crown Court on 21 February 2019.

The above examples from Wikipedia UK Hate Crimes.

And please note that using the term “Grooming Gang” is now considered a “Hate Crime”.

UK’s ruling Labour Party adopted document that ‘broadened’ the definition of Islamophobia, claimed terms like ‘grooming gang’ are anti-Muslim racism. PM Starmer not only rejected the demands of a national inquiry into the historical child sexual exploitation but also deemed demands for a national inquiry into Pakistani rape gangs a “far-right” position. Amidst backlash over dismissing a burning demand for a national inquiry into grooming gangs, the Labour Party’s adoption of a definition of Islamophobia which essentially implied that criticising Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs/rape gangs is ‘racist’ against Muslims, has sparked criticism. The outrage stems from the Labour Party’s adoption of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims (APPG) definition of Islamophobia in 2019. The APPG’s definition of Islamophobia suggesting that talking about grooming gangs is racist and exposes Muslims to the possibility of ‘hate crimes’ hints at why the Labour government is reluctant to address the issue of grooming gangs. No wonder the Labour Party’s political correctness has suppressed discussions, criticism and actions against such Islamist crimes.

Hate Crimes Against Jews Is OK

The UK police refuse to look into a swastika sent to a Jewish Group.

The UK’s “crackdown” on hate speech has nothing to do with addressing actual hate and everything to do with censorship of anti-migration voices. What could possibly be a better example of a hate crime than sending a swastika sent to Jews.

However, sharing a video of a protest or riot is a hate crime.

Teams of UK officials are scouring the internet to stamp out hate crimes.

And Scotland has introduced hate crime laws where the ‘victim’ decides whether or not what someone said is a hate crime.

Gang Rapes in Austria

A 12-year-old girl was raped by 19 (!) migrants in a parking garage near Vienna Central Station, Austria. The first migrant on trial, a 17-year-old Syrian national, was acquitted, even though he had already confessed. The court ruled there was no evidence to prove the schoolgirl did not consent. He left the girl €100 as a ‘gesture of goodwill’ before leaving the courtroom.

What the Flying F?

This is why AfD is on the rise in Germany, Marine le Pen in France, Călin Georgescu in Romania, Nigel Farage in the UK, and the Freedom Party in Austria.

You can be arrested in Austria, Germany, the UK, and even Canada for “hate speech” while rapists go free. They covered up for gang rapes to protect DEI.

If Starmer was serious, he would be demanding prosecution of police officers involved and demanding deportation of rapists.

Heck, I think anyone convicted of gang rape should be sentenced to death. Is that a hate crime? How about calling Starmer an assh*le?

Dear UK and EU assh*les come get me. I will say what I want on my blog and say what I want on X.

And f*you Keir Starmer for sweeping this all under the rug for the sake of DEI while pretending not to. If that is insufficient F*DEI too.

Now come get me.

By the way, don’t give any free speech credit to the Meta CEO. For discussion, please see Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Is a Coward Opportunist Who Deserves No Credit