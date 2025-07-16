What NATO Countries Spend On Military, Health, & Education
NATO countries officially agreed to raise their defense expenditures to 5% of their GDP by 2035.
But how do their military expenditures compare to what they spend on health and education?
This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, shows a side-by-side comparison of government spending priorities as a percentage of GDP for all NATO members.
Data for this visualization comes from NATO’s public releases, and two World Banks sources: education and health spending.
Figures from the most recent year for each metric is used, listed in the above graphic and in the table in the next section.
Compared: NATO’s Spending on Military Vs. Education and Health
Currently, every NATO country currently spends less on its military than on health or education.
However, the new 5% of GDP target for defense spending is currently higher than what every NATO country currently spends on their military.
|Country
|Military Spend
(% of GDP, 2024)
|Health Spend
(% of GDP 2022/23)
|Education Spend
(% of GDP 2021/22)
|🇵🇱 Poland
|4.1
|7.0
|4.7
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|3.4
|7.0
|5.3
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|3.4
|16.5
|5.4
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|3.2
|7.6
|4.6
|🇬🇷 Greece
|3.1
|8.5
|4.1
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|2.9
|7.3
|4.3
|🇫🇮 Finland
|2.4
|9.7
|6.5
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|2.4
|9.4
|5.3
|🇬🇧 UK
|2.3
|10.9
|5.0
|🇷🇴 Romania
|2.3
|5.8
|3.3
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|2.2
|7.6
|3.3
|🇳🇴 Norway
|2.2
|8.0
|4.0
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|2.2
|7.7
|4.7
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|2.1
|10.9
|7.6
|🇩🇪 Germany
|2.1
|11.8
|4.5
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|2.1
|6.4
|4.7
|🇨🇿 Czech Republic
|2.1
|8.5
|4.8
|🇹🇷 Türkiye
|2.1
|3.7
|2.6
|🇫🇷 France
|2.1
|11.9
|5.4
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|2.1
|10.1
|5.1
|🇦🇱 Albania
|2.0
|6.2
|2.7
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|2.0
|10.9
|4.4
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|2.0
|7.7
|4.8
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|1.8
|7.2
|4.1
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|1.6
|10.0
|4.8
|🇮🇹 Italy
|1.5
|8.5
|4.2
|🇨🇦 Canada
|1.4
|11.2
|4.1
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|1.3
|10.8
|6.4
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|1.3
|5.8
|4.7
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|1.3
|9.4
|5.4
|🇪🇸 Spain
|1.3
|9.7
|4.3
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|0.0
|9.0
|7.1
For example, Poland leads NATO in military spending at 4.1% of GDP, driven by concerns over the war in Ukraine.
The U.S. defense budget, despite being close to $1 trillion, is still about 3% of its GDP. This is only a fraction of what it spends on health: 16.5% of its GDP.
For reference, this chart breaks down the U.S. consumer economy, where health care accounted for $3 trillion in American spending in 2023.
While the U.S. is an outlier for its comparative health expenditure, health remains the largest expenditure category for all NATO countries.
However, a 5% defense spending target would push 21 countries into spending more on their militaries than schools.
Has Europe’s Free Defense Ride Ended?
The new 5% target is a dramatic reversal in priorities for many European nations, particularly in Western Europe, where defense has long taken a back seat to public services.
However President Trump’s threats of pulling back U.S. support is now forcing a continent-wide re-militarization, especially in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
To meet the new threshold, governments will need to either raise revenues dramatically or pull funding from other areas.