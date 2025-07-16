What NATO Countries Spend On Military, Health, & Education

NATO countries officially agreed to raise their defense expenditures to 5% of their GDP by 2035.

But how do their military expenditures compare to what they spend on health and education?

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, shows a side-by-side comparison of government spending priorities as a percentage of GDP for all NATO members.

Data for this visualization comes from NATO’s public releases, and two World Banks sources: education and health spending.

Figures from the most recent year for each metric is used, listed in the above graphic and in the table in the next section.

Compared: NATO’s Spending on Military Vs. Education and Health

Currently, every NATO country currently spends less on its military than on health or education.

However, the new 5% of GDP target for defense spending is currently higher than what every NATO country currently spends on their military.

Country Military Spend

(% of GDP, 2024) Health Spend

(% of GDP 2022/23) Education Spend

(% of GDP 2021/22) 🇵🇱 Poland 4.1 7.0 4.7 🇪🇪 Estonia 3.4 7.0 5.3 🇺🇸 U.S. 3.4 16.5 5.4 🇱🇻 Latvia 3.2 7.6 4.6 🇬🇷 Greece 3.1 8.5 4.1 🇱🇹 Lithuania 2.9 7.3 4.3 🇫🇮 Finland 2.4 9.7 6.5 🇩🇰 Denmark 2.4 9.4 5.3 🇬🇧 UK 2.3 10.9 5.0 🇷🇴 Romania 2.3 5.8 3.3 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 2.2 7.6 3.3 🇳🇴 Norway 2.2 8.0 4.0 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 2.2 7.7 4.7 🇸🇪 Sweden 2.1 10.9 7.6 🇩🇪 Germany 2.1 11.8 4.5 🇭🇺 Hungary 2.1 6.4 4.7 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 2.1 8.5 4.8 🇹🇷 Türkiye 2.1 3.7 2.6 🇫🇷 France 2.1 11.9 5.4 🇳🇱 Netherlands 2.1 10.1 5.1 🇦🇱 Albania 2.0 6.2 2.7 🇲🇪 Montenegro 2.0 10.9 4.4 🇸🇰 Slovakia 2.0 7.7 4.8 🇭🇷 Croatia 1.8 7.2 4.1 🇵🇹 Portugal 1.6 10.0 4.8 🇮🇹 Italy 1.5 8.5 4.2 🇨🇦 Canada 1.4 11.2 4.1 🇧🇪 Belgium 1.3 10.8 6.4 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 1.3 5.8 4.7 🇸🇮 Slovenia 1.3 9.4 5.4 🇪🇸 Spain 1.3 9.7 4.3 🇮🇸 Iceland 0.0 9.0 7.1

For example, Poland leads NATO in military spending at 4.1% of GDP, driven by concerns over the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. defense budget, despite being close to $1 trillion, is still about 3% of its GDP. This is only a fraction of what it spends on health: 16.5% of its GDP.

For reference, this chart breaks down the U.S. consumer economy, where health care accounted for $3 trillion in American spending in 2023.

While the U.S. is an outlier for its comparative health expenditure, health remains the largest expenditure category for all NATO countries.

However, a 5% defense spending target would push 21 countries into spending more on their militaries than schools.

Has Europe’s Free Defense Ride Ended?

The new 5% target is a dramatic reversal in priorities for many European nations, particularly in Western Europe, where defense has long taken a back seat to public services.

However President Trump’s threats of pulling back U.S. support is now forcing a continent-wide re-militarization, especially in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

To meet the new threshold, governments will need to either raise revenues dramatically or pull funding from other areas.