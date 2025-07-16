print-icon
print-icon

What NATO Countries Spend On Military, Health, & Education

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

NATO countries officially agreed to raise their defense expenditures to 5% of their GDP by 2035.

But how do their military expenditures compare to what they spend on health and education?

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, shows a side-by-side comparison of government spending priorities as a percentage of GDP for all NATO members.

Data for this visualization comes from NATO’s public releases, and two World Banks sources: education and health spending.

Figures from the most recent year for each metric is used, listed in the above graphic and in the table in the next section.

Compared: NATO’s Spending on Military Vs. Education and Health

Currently, every NATO country currently spends less on its military than on health or education.

However, the new 5% of GDP target for defense spending is currently higher than what every NATO country currently spends on their military.

CountryMilitary Spend
(% of GDP, 2024)		Health Spend
(% of GDP 2022/23)		Education Spend
(% of GDP 2021/22)
🇵🇱 Poland4.17.04.7
🇪🇪 Estonia3.47.05.3
🇺🇸 U.S.3.416.55.4
🇱🇻 Latvia3.27.64.6
🇬🇷 Greece3.18.54.1
🇱🇹 Lithuania2.97.34.3
🇫🇮 Finland2.49.76.5
🇩🇰 Denmark2.49.45.3
🇬🇧 UK2.310.95.0
🇷🇴 Romania2.35.83.3
🇲🇰 North Macedonia2.27.63.3
🇳🇴 Norway2.28.04.0
🇧🇬 Bulgaria2.27.74.7
🇸🇪 Sweden2.110.97.6
🇩🇪 Germany2.111.84.5
🇭🇺 Hungary2.16.44.7
🇨🇿 Czech Republic2.18.54.8
🇹🇷 Türkiye2.13.72.6
🇫🇷 France2.111.95.4
🇳🇱 Netherlands2.110.15.1
🇦🇱 Albania2.06.22.7
🇲🇪 Montenegro2.010.94.4
🇸🇰 Slovakia2.07.74.8
🇭🇷 Croatia1.87.24.1
🇵🇹 Portugal1.610.04.8
🇮🇹 Italy1.58.54.2
🇨🇦 Canada1.411.24.1
🇧🇪 Belgium1.310.86.4
🇱🇺 Luxembourg1.35.84.7
🇸🇮 Slovenia1.39.45.4
🇪🇸 Spain1.39.74.3
🇮🇸 Iceland0.09.07.1

For example, Poland leads NATO in military spending at 4.1% of GDP, driven by concerns over the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. defense budget, despite being close to $1 trillion, is still about 3% of its GDP. This is only a fraction of what it spends on health: 16.5% of its GDP.

For reference, this chart breaks down the U.S. consumer economy, where health care accounted for $3 trillion in American spending in 2023.

While the U.S. is an outlier for its comparative health expenditure, health remains the largest expenditure category for all NATO countries.

However, a 5% defense spending target would push 21 countries into spending more on their militaries than schools.

Has Europe’s Free Defense Ride Ended?

The new 5% target is a dramatic reversal in priorities for many European nations, particularly in Western Europe, where defense has long taken a back seat to public services.

However President Trump’s threats of pulling back U.S. support is now forcing a continent-wide re-militarization, especially in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

To meet the new threshold, governments will need to either raise revenues dramatically or pull funding from other areas.

Loading...