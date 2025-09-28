What's Behind Microsoft's Drastic Move To Cancel Services To Israeli Intelligence?

Microsoft has restricted access to certain technologies for Israel's military intelligence Unit 8200 - an elite unit responsible for clandestine operations, especially collecting signal intelligence (SIGINT), along with counterintelligence, cyberwarfare, and surveillance. It is often also referred to as the Central Collection Unit of the Intelligence Corps

Reports emerged that the IDF unit violated the company's terms of service by using Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to collect and store mass surveillance data on Palestinians, according to The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, and other prominent publications.

Via Reuters

A sophisticated surveillance system was erected by Israeli intelligence reportedly using Microsoft's infrastructure to collect data from millions of phone calls made daily by Palestinians across the West Bank and Gaza.

"We do not provide technology to support mass surveillance of civilians. This principle has guided our actions globally for over 20 years," Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith stated in an internal email to employees.

Microsoft has also since notified Israel’s Ministry of Defense that it will terminate and deactivate specific subscriptions and services used by the military. This is said to include access to certain cloud storage, AI tools, and related technologies.

Smith had further described the company took this drastic action due to its "longstanding protection of privacy as a fundamental right."

According to WSJ, it was initial media scrutiny which spurred on Microsoft's own investigation into the matter:

The company looked into the matter again following the Guardian article. Law firm Covington & Burling, Smith’s former employer and a longtime Microsoft legal resource, has been investigating the matter. The company, which shared few details of its findings, said its policies prohibit its technology’s use to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians. It said it had found evidence that “elements of the Guardian’s reporting” were true. Current and former employees have criticized the company’s relationship with Israel. Organizers have disrupted company conferences by shouting during keynote speeches and hung Palestinian flags and banners around the Microsoft corporate campus in Redmond, Wash.

Microsoft said that it had found key elements of the public investigative reporting to be true. It comes amid growing international outrage at the soaring Palestinian death toll in Gaza, and as PM Netanyahu has vowed to fully take over Gaza City.

Watch: Given this was likely known about or at least suspected for a long time, what's behind Microsoft's move?

Pressure has been mounting among Microsoft's own employees for the powerful company to take more action since the Gaza war began.

However, the company has made clear that it will continue to support Israel's cyber-defense efforts and other services which don't involve mass surveillance.