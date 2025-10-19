"Direct & Grave Violation" - Ceasefire On Thin Ice As Hamas Kills Gazan Civilians, Israel Retaliates To 'Yellow Line' Threat

Update (1115ET): Following the State Department's earlier "credible reports" of Hamas terrorists violating the terms of the ceasefire with Israel with an attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, CNN reports that Hamas fired towards Israeli forces beyond the Yellow Line - the line behind which Israeli troops have withdrawn according to the ceasefire deal - in three separate incidents Sunday, according to an Israeli military official.

The official said Hamas attacked Israeli forces in Rafah with rocket-propelled grenades and sniper fire, prompting Israel to carry out strikes in the area.

Both sides have accused each other of violating the truce since it began nine days ago, but Sunday’s incidents are the most serious yet.

In response, Israel carried out several strikes on Gaza after saying its troops came under fire from militants in a “blatant” violation of the ceasefire, the first major test of the US-brokered truce.

Hamas said in a statement Sunday that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement. Its military wing, Al Qassam Brigades (AQB), denied knowledge of “any events or clashes” in Rafah and said they are committed to the truce “throughout all areas of the Gaza Strip.”

However, CNN points out that while much is unknown about the incident in Rafah, it occurred on Sunday morning as Hamas said its internal Rada’a security force was targeting a “hideout” of an Israel-backed militia led by Yasser Abu Shabab. In June, Israel confirmed it was arming several such militias in an attempt to counter Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security consultation with defense minister Israel Katz and military chiefs on Sunday, instructing them to “act forcefully” against “terrorist targets” in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had carried out airstrikes and artillery fire in Rafah, destroying Hamas infrastructure.

“Hamas will pay a heavy price for every shooting and violation of the ceasefire, and if the message is not understood, the intensity of our responses will continue to increase,” Katz said in a statement.

Since the ceasefire began last week, Hamas has carried out what it has called a “security campaign” aimed at “collaborators, mercenaries, thieves, bandits, and those cooperating with the Zionist enemy throughout the Gaza Strip.”

As General Mike Flynn noted in a post on X: "So much for lasting peace in the Middle East. It didn’t last one week."

The U.S. State Department said Saturday that it has “credible reports” that the Hamas terrorist group could violate the cease-fire with an attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

If the attack takes place, it “would constitute a direct and grave violation” of the agreement forged by President Trump to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas, the statement said.

No further details were disclosed about the potential attack.

A Hamas official on Friday defended the terrorist organization's recent killings of Palestinians in Gaza...

"This is a transitional phase," Hamas politburo member Mohammed Nazzal told Reuters. "Civilly, there will be a technocratic administration as I said. On the ground, Hamas will be present."

...despite President Trump's warning to Hamas on Thursday on social media that “if Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.”

I think Hamas realized that Trump is not someone to mess around with. Peace through strength:



“Hamas will disarm, and if they don’t, we will disarm them, and It will happen quickly and perhaps violently, but they will disarm. Do you understand me?” pic.twitter.com/J7SFJvp7ud — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 18, 2025

The U.S. president later clarified he won’t send U.S. troops into Gaza after launching the threat against Hamas.

Palestinians have warned Fox News and Reuters that the executions have not ceased so far, with at least 33 people killed in recent days, and Hamas said it could not commit to disarming itself amid the ceasefire.

”Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire,” the State Department said.

Israel blasted Hamas for its actions since the exchange of hostages for prisoners earlier in the week.

“Hamas is supposed to release all hostages in stage 1. It has not. Hamas knows where the bodies of our hostages are. Hamas are to be disarmed under this agreement. No ifs, no buts. They have not. Hamas needs to adhere to the 20-point plan. They are running out of time,” said a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

HBO host Bill Maher confronted the sudden silence from college activists during Friday’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” as Hamas kills Palestinians in Gaza.

💥💥 @billmaher: “Have you noticed now that Hamas has taken over again, they’re shooting everybody? Suddenly the keffiyeh-wearing college kids are very quiet.” @mcuban: “Can’t be found anywhere.”



Maher: “It’s just amazing the asymmetry of what goes on.” pic.twitter.com/yoi2QWFHKn — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) October 19, 2025

Maher asked guest Mark Cuban about the disappearance of “keffiyeh-wearing college kids” now that Hamas is “shooting everybody.”

“Where are the protesters?” Maher said. “Suddenly, the keffiyeh-wearing college kids are very quiet.”

Cuban agreed, responding “shooting everybody.” Maher repeated the phrase.