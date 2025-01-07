Where Are Tougher Climate Policies Expected In 2025

Eight in ten people agree that the average global temperature will increase in 2025, according to an Ipsos survey of more than 23,700 people across 33 countries, conducted between October 25, 2024 and November 8, 2024.

Around nine in ten respondents in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and China said they thought this is the case.

At the same time, around seven in ten respondents worldwide said it is likely that there will be more extreme weather events in their country in 2025 than in 2024.

Despite this consensus, Statista's Anna Fleck reports that it’s a more of a mixed picture when it comes to whether people think their governments will introduce more demanding targets to reduce carbon emissions in 2025.

Just over half (52 percent) of respondents said they thought it was likely that their governments would act in such a way.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Asia stands out as the region where people generally stated a higher level of confidence in seeing their governments enact such policies in the near future.

China, which is already at the forefront of the electric vehicle market, had the highest positive response rate with 84 percent of adults saying they thought Beijing would introduce stricter carbon emissions reduction policies in 2025. It was followed by Indonesia (rank 2; 84 percent), Malaysia (rank 3; 75 percent), Singapore (rank 4; 74 percent), Philippines (rank 6; 66 percent), India (rank 8; 60 percent), Thailand (rank 9; 59 percent). Adults in South Korea and Japan were also polled and revealed a lower 52 percent and 38 percent, respectively, picking the option.

By contrast, a number of South American nations performed below the 33-country average, with Argentina and Peru at the bottom of the ranking (31 percent and 32 percent, respectively).

In Chile, just 43 percent of respondents said they expected tougher climate policies in their country next year, marking a fall of 11 percentage points from one year before.

In Europe, Italian and Dutch respondents saw the biggest declines since the end of 2023, with -11 p.p. and -20 p.p, respectively.