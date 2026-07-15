Where Men Outnumber Women Around The World

Why do some countries have noticeably more men than women, while others have the opposite pattern?

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins, shows which countries have male- or female-majority populations using World Population Review data on the number of males per 100 females.

While sex ratios at birth differ only slightly, demographic forces can produce striking imbalances over time.

Countries Where There Are More Men

Of the 233 countries and territories in the dataset, men outnumber women in just 33%.

Rank Country Ratio (Males per 100 females) 1 🇶🇦 Qatar 243.7 2 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 175.0 3 🇴🇲 Oman 166.5 4 🇧🇭 Bahrain 163.2 5 🇲🇻 Maldives 159.8 6 🇰🇼 Kuwait 156.5 7 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 152.0 8 🇪🇭 Western Sahara 122.0 9 🇸🇨 Seychelles 122.0 10 🇵🇼 Palau 116.2 11 🇧🇹 Bhutan 114.5 12 🇧🇳 Brunei 112.9 13 🇲🇵 Northern Mariana Islands 112.7 14 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 111.2 15 🇬🇱 Greenland 110.2 16 🇲🇾 Malaysia 109.5 17 🇲🇹 Malta 108.2 18 🇸🇬 Singapore 106.8 19 🇫🇴 Faroe Islands 106.5 20 🇮🇳 India 106.4 21 🇯🇴 Jordan 106.0 22 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 105.5 23 🇮🇸 Iceland 105.2 24 🇹🇻 Tuvalu 105.0 25 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 104.6 26 🇦🇩 Andorra 104.4 27 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands 104.4 28 🇩🇿 Algeria 104.0 29 🇨🇳 China 103.6 30 🇳🇷 Nauru 103.5 31 🇨🇻 Cape Verde 103.4 32 🇱🇾 Libya 103.3 33 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 103.2 34 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 103.2 35 🇮🇷 Iran 103.2 36 🇳🇪 Niger 103.1 37 🇸🇳 Senegal 103.0 38 🇬🇦 Gabon 102.8 39 🇾🇪 Yemen 102.7 40 🇵🇰 Pakistan 102.5 41 🇳🇬 Nigeria 102.5 42 🇬🇺 Guam 102.3 43 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 102.1 44 🇵🇫 French Polynesia 102.0 45 🇪🇬 Egypt 101.9 46 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 101.8 47 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 101.8 48 🇲🇱 Mali 101.8 49 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 101.7 50 🇧🇿 Belize 101.7 51 🇳🇴 Norway 101.7 52 🇸🇪 Sweden 101.6 53 🇲🇦 Morocco 101.6 54 🇼🇸 Samoa 101.6 55 🇨🇾 Cyprus 101.5 56 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 101.5 57 🇦🇸 American Samoa 101.5 58 🇹🇬 Togo 101.4 59 🇸🇮 Slovenia 101.4 60 🇭🇳 Honduras 101.3 61 🇰🇲 Comoros 101.1 62 🇺🇸 United States 101.0 63 🇮🇶 Iraq 101.0 64 🇱🇦 Laos 100.9 65 🇮🇩 Indonesia 100.9 66 🇫🇲 Micronesia 100.8 67 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands 100.7 68 🇧🇯 Benin 100.7 69 🇹🇩 Chad 100.6 70 🇲🇬 Madagascar 100.6 71 🇵🇾 Paraguay 100.5 72 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 100.4 73 🇸🇾 Syria 100.4 74 🇸🇴 Somalia 100.3 75 🇧🇴 Bolivia 100.3 76 🇬🇩 Grenada 100.3 77 🇹🇨 Turks and Caicos Islands 100.0 -- 🌐 Global Average 101.2

Despite the smaller number of male-majority countries, there are roughly 42 million more men than women worldwide.

There are two main reasons for this.

First, the Gulf states are the clearest outliers. Countries such as Qatar, the UAE, Oman, and Kuwait rely heavily on temporary migrant workers employed in construction, energy, and infrastructure, industries dominated by men. Because many of these workers arrive without their families, national gender balances become unusually skewed.

Second, three of the world’s most populous countries, China, India, and the United States, all have more men than women. Although their ratios are less extreme, their large populations magnify the difference.

In India alone, a ratio of 106.3 men per 100 women translates into a male surplus of more than 40 million.

Countries Where There Are More Women

The largest concentration of female-majority countries is found across Eastern Europe and the Caucasus. Former Soviet states account for seven of the 12 countries and territories with the lowest ratios of men to women.

Rank Country Ratio (Males per 100 females) 1 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 81.7 2 🇬🇵 Guadeloupe 82.4 3 🇲🇶 Martinique 82.8 4 🇲🇩 Moldova 85.1 5 🇲🇴 Macau 85.2 6 🇲🇫 Saint Martin 85.5 7 🇷🇺 Russia 86.4 8 🇦🇲 Armenia 86.5 9 🇱🇻 Latvia 86.8 10 🇺🇦 Ukraine 87.1 11 🇧🇾 Belarus 87.2 12 🇬🇪 Georgia 87.4 13 🇧🇱 Saint Barthelemy 88.5 14 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 88.7 15 🇹🇴 Tonga 89.5 16 🇦🇼 Aruba 89.5 17 🇱🇹 Lithuania 89.6 18 🇻🇮 United States Virgin Islands 89.7 19 🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands 89.8 20 🇷🇸 Serbia 90.0 21 🇷🇪 Reunion 90.4 22 🇸🇻 El Salvador 90.5 23 🇼🇫 Wallis and Futuna 90.5 24 🇳🇵 Nepal 90.7 25 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda 90.9 26 🇵🇹 Portugal 90.9 27 🇪🇪 Estonia 91.0 28 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 91.0 29 🇧🇸 Bahamas 91.1 30 🇨🇼 Curacao 91.2 31 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts and Nevis 91.4 32 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 91.4 33 🇾🇹 Mayotte 92.0 34 🇧🇧 Barbados 92.1 35 🇳🇺 Niue 92.3 36 🇭🇺 Hungary 92.6 37 🇬🇫 French Guiana 92.9 38 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 92.9 39 🇲🇪 Montenegro 92.9 40 🇭🇷 Croatia 93.3 41 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 93.7 42 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 93.7 43 🇵🇱 Poland 93.8 44 🇷🇴 Romania 93.9 45 🇫🇷 France 94.1 46 🇬🇷 Greece 94.1 47 🇲🇽 Mexico 94.1 48 🇸🇽 Sint Maarten 94.3 49 🇺🇾 Uruguay 94.3 50 🇦🇮 Anguilla 94.3 51 🇲🇿 Mozambique 94.5 52 🇹🇭 Thailand 94.5 53 🇰🇮 Kiribati 94.7 54 🇿🇦 South Africa 94.7 55 🇬🇾 Guyana 94.7 56 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 94.8 57 🇱🇧 Lebanon 94.8 58 🇯🇵 Japan 95.1 59 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 95.1 60 🇨🇰 Cook Islands 95.2 61 🇱🇸 Lesotho 95.2 62 🇸🇰 Slovakia 95.3 63 🇲🇼 Malawi 95.4 64 🇳🇦 Namibia 95.4 65 🇧🇲 Bermuda 95.4 66 🇷🇼 Rwanda 95.5 67 🇲🇨 Monaco 95.7 68 🇮🇹 Italy 95.9 69 🇻🇳 Vietnam 96.0 70 🇹🇰 Tokelau 96.1 71 🇰🇭 Cambodia 96.3 72 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 96.3 73 🇪🇸 Spain 96.4 74 🇲🇷 Mauritania 96.5 75 🇫🇰 Falkland Islands 96.6 76 🇸🇿 Eswatini 96.6 77 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 96.6 78 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 96.7 79 🇧🇷 Brazil 96.7 80 🇸🇸 South Sudan 96.7 81 🇸🇲 San Marino 96.8 82 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 96.9 83 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 96.9 84 🇵🇲 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 97.1 85 🇦🇹 Austria 97.1 86 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 97.1 87 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 97.1 88 🇨🇺 Cuba 97.2 89 🇨🇿 Czechia 97.4 90 🇯🇪 Jersey 97.4 91 🇨🇴 Colombia 97.4 92 🇳🇨 New Caledonia 97.4 93 🇧🇪 Belgium 97.5 94 🇻🇪 Venezuela 97.5 95 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago 97.5 96 🇩🇪 Germany 97.6 97 🇬🇬 Guernsey 97.6 98 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 97.6 99 🇹🇳 Tunisia 97.6 100 🇪🇷 Eritrea 97.6 101 🇦🇱 Albania 97.7 102 🇹🇼 Taiwan 97.7 103 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 97.7 104 🇯🇲 Jamaica 97.7 105 🇭🇹 Haiti 97.7 106 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 97.9 107 🇮🇲 Isle of Man 97.9 108 🇫🇮 Finland 97.9 109 🇮🇪 Ireland 98.0 110 🇦🇴 Angola 98.0 111 🇿🇲 Zambia 98.1 112 🇰🇵 North Korea 98.2 113 🇩🇯 Djibouti 98.2 114 🇸🇩 Sudan 98.2 115 🇬🇳 Guinea 98.2 116 🇹🇿 Tanzania 98.4 117 🇬🇹 Guatemala 98.4 118 🇨🇩 DR Congo 98.5 119 🇦🇺 Australia 98.5 120 🇵🇸 Palestine 98.5 121 🇫🇯 Fiji 98.5 122 🇺🇬 Uganda 98.6 123 🇨🇦 Canada 98.6 124 🇲🇸 Montserrat 98.6 125 🇦🇷 Argentina 98.6 126 🇸🇹 Sao Tome and Principe 98.7 127 🇧🇮 Burundi 98.7 128 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 98.8 129 🇰🇪 Kenya 98.8 130 🇳🇱 Netherlands 98.8 131 🇨🇱 Chile 98.8 132 🇨🇭 Switzerland 98.8 133 🇩🇰 Denmark 98.9 134 🇵🇪 Peru 98.9 135 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein 98.9 136 🇳🇿 New Zealand 98.9 137 🇲🇲 Myanmar 99.0 138 🇬🇮 Gibraltar 99.0 139 🇬🇲 Gambia 99.2 140 🇲🇳 Mongolia 99.2 141 🇧🇼 Botswana 99.2 142 🇲🇺 Mauritius 99.3 143 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 99.3 144 🇮🇱 Israel 99.3 145 🇨🇲 Cameroon 99.3 146 🇪🇨 Ecuador 99.4 147 🇰🇷 South Korea 99.4 148 🇩🇲 Dominica 99.5 149 🇹🇷 Turkey 99.5 150 🇵🇭 Philippines 99.5 151 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 99.5 152 🇸🇷 Suriname 99.7 153 🇬🇭 Ghana 99.7 154 🇱🇷 Liberia 99.8 155 🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo 99.9 -- 🌐 Global Average 101.2

Russia offers one of the region’s most prominent examples. Higher male mortality, shorter male life expectancy, historical wartime losses, and alcohol-related deaths all contribute to its ratio of 86.4 men per 100 women.

Why Sex Ratios Change Over Time

Sex ratios at birth naturally favor boys by a small margin, but populations rarely maintain that balance. Migration, life expectancy, war, public health, and economic opportunity can all reshape a country’s demographic profile over decades.

As these forces evolve, the map represents a snapshot rather than a permanent reality. Countries experiencing rapid immigration, population aging, conflict, or major improvements in healthcare may see their gender balance shift substantially from one generation to the next.