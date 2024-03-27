Where People See A Terrorism Threat

After repeated warnings about potential attacks emanating from the IS in Afghanistan, a deadly shooting and fire at a Moscow concert hall was claimed by the terror group's affiliate in the country's Khorasan province. Vladimir Putin, who initially tried to direct suspicion towards Ukraine, is now also convinced of this.

As a result of the general threat, the highest security level has now been declared in France. And it's not just the government that considers the topic particularly relevant, as Katharina Buchholz shows below, using data from Statista Consumer Insights.

According to the survey, 31 percent of people in France recently believed that terrorism was one of the country's greatest challenges.

A year earlier this had been even higher at 40 percent.

Swedes, Indians and Americans are also among the most worried.

In comparison, Germans are less concerned despite the government announcing that the country is also facing an acute threat. Only 16 percent said in the year 2023 that they saw a big challenge lately. A low threat level is seen by respondents in Canada, Japan and China.