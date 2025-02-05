Where USAID Cash Is (Was) Going

The website of the United States Agency for International Development went dark over the weekend and employees were put on leave, as Elon Musk said Monday that President Donald Trump wanted to shut down the largest disburser of U.S. foreign aid.

The remarks were made by Musk during a live stream discussing the work of his government task force, the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, that he was announced to be leading by the president. Media reports meanwhile said that USAID could be absorbed into the State Department while many of the projects its supports - from health to infrastructure and disaster-relief programs - would be slashed significantly.

USAID spending equals less than 1 percent of the federal budget, but, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, The United States Agency for International Development, USAID for short, is the biggest dispenser of U.S. foreign aid, according to the federal website Foreignassistance.gov.

It disbursed almost $44 billion in the fiscal year of 2023 (latest available), with $16 billion going to Ukraine.

The number represents more than 60 percent of all U.S. foreign aid listed on the website.

The agency pays out only economic aid, with military aid being handled by the Department of State and the Department of Defense.

After Ukraine, USAID payments were predominantly going to the Middle East and Africa in 2023.

Ethiopia, Jordan, Afghanistan and Somalia all received more than $1 billion from USAID that year. U.S. aid recipients are found all over Latin America, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe.

Together with the Department of State/Defense spending, which focuses on the Middle East even more due to military aid components, it is the widest-ranging U.S. foreign aid paid out.