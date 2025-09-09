print-icon
Where The World's Ocean Plastic Waste Comes From

In the past decade, plastic pollution has become one of the most visible environmental issues worldwide. Every year, millions of tonnes of plastic enter the ocean, affecting marine life, coastal communities, and ecosystems.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks the countries responsible for the highest cumulative leakage of mismanaged plastic waste that escaped and washed up on other countries’ beaches from 2010 to 2019.

The data for this visualization comes from the Global Plastic Hub.

Asia Leads in Ocean Plastic Leakage

China is the largest contributor, responsible for over 2.6 million tonnes of plastic waste that ended up on foreign beaches.

It’s followed by the Philippines (1.7 million tonnes), and India (966,000 tonnes).

Rapid economic growth, urbanization, and inadequate waste management systems contribute to these high figures.

Seven of the top 10 countries on the list are in Asia, underlining the region’s central role in the global ocean plastic crisis.

RankCountryTonnes (2010-2019)
1🇨🇳 China2,683,631
2🇵🇭 Philippines1,695,260
3🇮🇳 India966,447
4🇧🇷 Brazil639,665
5🇮🇩 Indonesia599,020
6🇳🇬 Nigeria496,841
7🇻🇳 Viet Nam484,457
8🇹🇷 Turkey354,441
9🇹🇭 Thailand338,685
10🇲🇾 Malaysia332,756
11🇧🇩 Bangladesh315,755
12🇻🇪 Venezuela231,132
13🏝️ Bird Island231,132
14🇲🇲 Myanmar209,495
15🇪🇬 Egypt208,321
16🇩🇿 Algeria157,952
17🇹🇿 Tanzania114,737
18🇬🇭 Ghana107,907
19🇹🇼 Taiwan, Province of China97,418
20🇺🇾 Uruguay94,544
21🇹🇳 Tunisia89,176
22🇭🇹 Haiti84,238
23🇩🇴 Dominican Republic83,121
24🇱🇾 Libya73,477
25🇲🇿 Mozambique72,578
26🇨🇲 Cameroon67,709
27🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire57,394
28🇵🇰 Pakistan53,641
29🇦🇴 Angola52,877
30🇨🇴 Colombia47,506
31🇲🇦 Morocco44,087
32🇱🇰 Sri Lanka41,648
33🇵🇪 Peru39,863
34🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea36,165
35🇾🇪 Yemen35,625
36🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago35,244
37🇧🇯 Benin32,298
38🇹🇬 Togo31,773
39🇲🇽 Mexico31,004
40🇿🇦 South Africa30,352
41🇪🇨 Ecuador29,678
42🇸🇧 Solomon Islands27,939
43🇭🇳 Honduras26,859
44🇬🇷 Greece25,983
45🇺🇦 Ukraine25,859
46🇬🇳 Guinea25,167
47🇰🇲 Comoros24,691
48🇸🇱 Sierra Leone23,826
49🇭🇰 Hong Kong, China23,471
50🇷🇺 Russian Federation20,770
51🇸🇳 Senegal19,569
52🇱🇧 Lebanon19,420
53🇬🇹 Guatemala19,015
54🇦🇱 Albania18,501
55🇺🇸 U.S.16,910
56🇵🇦 Panama16,346
57🇯🇲 Jamaica16,260
58🇧🇿 Belize15,383
59🇬🇾 Guyana15,235
60🇳🇮 Nicaragua15,199
61🇱🇷 Liberia14,220
62🇰🇼 Kuwait12,740
63🇬🇲 Gambia12,178
64🇸🇷 Suriname11,589
65🇸🇩 Sudan11,308
66🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau10,819
67🇮🇷 Iran10,750
68🇨🇬 Congo9,476
69🇰🇵 Democratic People's Republic of Korea8,873
70🇰🇪 Kenya7,941
71🇸🇻 El Salvador7,504
72🇳🇱 Netherlands6,488
73🇬🇧 UK6,242
74🇹🇱 Timor-Leste6,238
75🇮🇹 Italy5,930
76🇪🇸 Spain5,708
77🇪🇸 Canary Islands (Sp.)5,708
78🇪🇷 Eritrea5,677
79🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea5,328
80🇦🇷 Argentina4,847
81🇨🇷 Costa Rica4,384
82🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia4,099
83🇭🇷 Croatia3,964
84🇩🇯 Djibouti3,401
85🇯🇵 Japan3,208
86🇸🇾 Syrian Arab Republic3,019
87🇦🇺 Australia2,920
88🇦🇺 Ashmore & Cartier Is.2,920
89🇰🇷 Republic of Korea2,865
90🇲🇷 Mauritania2,845
91🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates2,659
92🇸🇴 Somalia2,371
93🇮🇱 Israel2,368
94🇫🇯 Fiji2,340
95🇰🇭 Cambodia2,212
96🇬🇦 Gabon2,199
97🇲🇬 Madagascar2,132
98🇩🇪 Germany1,899
99🇷🇴 Romania1,825
100🇲🇪 Montenegro1,804
101🇱🇨 Saint Lucia1,591
102🇨🇱 Chile1,447
103🇸🇹 Sao Tome and Principe1,255
104🇫🇷 France1,105
105🇻🇺 Vanuatu997
106🇨🇻 Cape Verde975
107🇶🇦 Qatar868
108🇼🇸 Samoa809
109🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam797
110🇵🇹 Portugal702
111🇵🇹 Azores Islands (Port.)702
112🇵🇹 Madeira Islands (Port.)702
113🇬🇩 Grenada553
114🇸🇪 Sweden514
115🇮🇪 Ireland508
116🇻🇨 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines466
117🇵🇱 Poland439
118🇬🇪 Georgia424
119🇨🇦 Canada421
120🇩🇲 Dominica408
121🇫🇮 Finland397
122🇳🇦 Namibia387
123🇧🇧 Barbados302
124🇺🇸 Puerto Rico (USA)287
125🇴🇲 Oman258
126🇹🇴 Tonga246
127🇱🇻 Latvia211
128🇧🇭 Bahrain204
129🇧🇸 Bahamas179
130🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda172
131🇫🇲 Micronesia167
132🇨🇩 DRC149
133🇳🇴 Norway130

Plastic Waste Doesn’t Stay Local

Plastic debris often travel thousands of kilometers across oceans, carried solely by currents, wind, tides, and time.

For example, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch—a massive swirling zone between California and Hawaii—accumulates plastic from as far as Asia, North America, and South America.

The patch spans around 1.6 million km², comparable to twice the size of Texas.

The annual economic costs due to marine plastic pollution are estimated to be between $6-19 billion. According to the OECD, preventing land-based plastic leakage into the ocean across 38 member countries and 10 major plastic waste emitters in Asia and Africa could cost more than $86 billion.

