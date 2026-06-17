Which Countries Americans Like Most (And Least)

Public opinion offers a window into how Americans perceive the world beyond their borders.

Using Gallup survey data from February 2026, this ranking, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows how Americans view 21 major countries, from longtime allies to geopolitical competitors.

The results provide a snapshot of global perceptions at a time of shifting international relationships and rising geopolitical tensions.

How Americans View 21 Major Countries

The table below shows favorable and unfavorable ratings based on a Gallup survey of 1,001 U.S. adults conducted in February 2026.

America’s Allies Dominate the Top

Canada remains one of America’s most favorably viewed countries, but its 80% rating is the lowest Gallup has recorded.

Japan, Canada, Italy, Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany all rank near the top of the list. Their strong economic, security, and cultural connections to the U.S. highlight how foreign relationships can shape public perceptions.

Notably, each of the top seven countries is either a NATO member or a formal U.S. treaty ally.

Japan and Italy moved ahead of Canada and Britain in 2026 after favorability toward both longtime allies fell to record lows. Meanwhile, Japan’s rating has climbed steadily from 65% in 1995, reflecting decades of expanding economic and security ties.

Mexico ranks eighth overall with a 66% favorable rating, suggesting that deep economic and cultural connections can outweigh political tensions.

Israel Stands Apart

Israel occupies a uniquely divisive position in American public opinion. In 2026, 46% of Americans viewed Israel favorably, while 48% viewed it unfavorably, making it one of the few countries in the survey with nearly equal shares of positive and negative views.

The divide comes amid changing attitudes toward the Middle East conflict. According to Gallup, 2026 marked the first year in more than two decades that Americans expressed greater sympathy for Palestinians than Israelis. While this measure differs from overall country favorability, it highlights how public opinion on the region has shifted in recent years.

What the Results Reveal

The rankings suggest that public opinion is shaped by more than economics or geography alone.

Countries with longstanding diplomatic, security, and cultural ties to the United States tend to receive the strongest ratings, while nations associated with conflict or strategic competition generally rank near the bottom.

At the same time, the results highlight how perceptions can evolve. Japan has steadily climbed in favorability over the past three decades, while support for longtime partners such as Canada and the United Kingdom has softened in recent years.

Learn More on the Voronoi App

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on the countries losing trust in America.