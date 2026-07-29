Which Countries Are Best (& Worst) For Women?

Where is the best place in the world to be a woman?

As Visual Capitalist's Srijaa Chatterjee highlights in the following graphic, according to the latest Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index, the answer remains Northern Europe, where Nordic countries occupy all five of the top positions.

Published by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, the 2025/26 WPS Index ranks 181 countries using 13 indicators spanning women’s inclusion, justice, and security. The results form the basis for this 2026 ranking.

The World’s Best and Worst Countries for Women

The following table ranks countries based on the Women, Peace and Security Index.

Rank Country WPS Index Score 1 🇩🇰 Denmark 0.939 2 🇮🇸 Iceland 0.932 3 🇳🇴 Norway 0.924 3 🇸🇪 Sweden 0.924 5 🇫🇮 Finland 0.921 6 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 0.918 7 🇧🇪 Belgium 0.912 8 🇳🇱 Netherlands 0.905 9 🇦🇹 Austria 0.898 9 🇳🇿 New Zealand 0.898 11 🇦🇺 Australia 0.896 11 🇪🇪 Estonia 0.896 13 🇮🇪 Ireland 0.891 14 🇸🇮 Slovenia 0.889 15 🇱🇹 Lithuania 0.887 16 🇨🇦 Canada 0.885 17 🇱🇻 Latvia 0.884 17 🇸🇬 Singapore 0.884 19 🇨🇭 Switzerland 0.877 20 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 0.872 21 🇩🇪 Germany 0.869 22 🇯🇵 Japan 0.866 23 🇫🇷 France 0.864 23 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 0.864 25 🇪🇸 Spain 0.862 26 🇵🇹 Portugal 0.861 27 🇵🇱 Poland 0.854 27 🇹🇼 Taiwan 0.854 29 🇷🇸 Serbia 0.844 30 🇲🇹 Malta 0.841 31 🇺🇸 United States 0.840 32 🇨🇿 Czechia 0.832 32 🇭🇺 Hungary 0.832 34 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 0.824 35 🇺🇾 Uruguay 0.822 36 🇲🇩 Moldova 0.821 37 🇰🇷 South Korea 0.815 38 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 0.814 39 🇮🇹 Italy 0.811 40 🇸🇨 Seychelles 0.810 41 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 0.809 42 🇧🇧 Barbados 0.807 43 🇷🇴 Romania 0.801 44 🇲🇳 Mongolia 0.799 45 🇬🇪 Georgia 0.798 46 🇸🇰 Slovakia 0.797 47 🇦🇷 Argentina 0.791 48 🇭🇷 Croatia 0.788 49 🇬🇩 Grenada 0.787 49 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 0.787 51 🇸🇷 Suriname 0.779 52 🇨🇾 Cyprus 0.770 52 🇬🇾 Guyana 0.770 54 🇵🇾 Paraguay 0.768 55 🇧🇭 Bahrain 0.765 56 🇦🇲 Armenia 0.762 57 🇹🇭 Thailand 0.761 58 🇴🇲 Oman 0.755 59 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.753 60 🇬🇷 Greece 0.752 61 🇲🇪 Montenegro 0.743 62 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 0.741 63 🇧🇾 Belarus 0.739 63 🇨🇱 Chile 0.739 63 🇵🇼 Palau 0.739 63 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 0.739 67 🇲🇾 Malaysia 0.738 68 🇦🇱 Albania 0.731 68 🇫🇯 Fiji 0.731 70 🇰🇼 Kuwait 0.723 70 🇶🇦 Qatar 0.723 72 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 0.722 73 🇻🇳 Viet Nam 0.721 74 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 0.720 75 🇷🇺 Russian Federation 0.718 76 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 0.707 77 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 0.706 78 🇲🇻 Maldives 0.704 79 🇯🇲 Jamaica 0.703 80 🇧🇴 Bolivia 0.701 80 🇵🇪 Peru 0.701 82 🇽🇰 Kosovo 0.700 83 🇱🇦 Lao PDR 0.698 84 🇮🇱 Israel 0.697 84 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 0.697 86 🇵🇦 Panama 0.696 87 🇸🇻 El Salvador 0.691 88 🇯🇴 Jordan 0.686 89 🇨🇳 China 0.685 89 🇼🇸 Samoa 0.685 89 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 0.685 89 🇹🇴 Tonga 0.685 89 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago 0.685 94 🇬🇦 Gabon 0.679 94 🇲🇺 Mauritius 0.679 96 🇮🇩 Indonesia 0.678 97 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 0.675 98 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 0.674 99 🇧🇹 Bhutan 0.673 100 🇹🇳 Tunisia 0.671 101 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands 0.670 102 🇲🇦 Morocco 0.668 102 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 0.668 104 🇧🇿 Belize 0.667 104 🇰🇭 Cambodia 0.667 106 🇹🇷 Türkiye 0.664 107 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 0.659 108 🇧🇼 Botswana 0.658 108 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 0.658 110 🇸🇳 Senegal 0.657 111 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 0.653 112 🇰🇮 Kiribati 0.652 113 🇫🇲 Federated States of Micronesia 0.648 113 🇿🇦 South Africa 0.648 115 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 0.646 116 🇺🇦 Ukraine 0.645 117 🇬🇭 Ghana 0.639 118 🇻🇪 Venezuela 0.638 119 🇧🇷 Brazil 0.632 120 🇳🇵 Nepal 0.631 121 🇷🇼 Rwanda 0.624 121 🇹🇿 Tanzania 0.624 123 🇩🇿 Algeria 0.621 124 🇸🇹 São Tomé and Príncipe 0.620 125 🇪🇬 Egypt 0.617 126 🇱🇸 Lesotho 0.614 127 🇪🇨 Ecuador 0.612 128 🇮🇷 Iran 0.608 128 🇱🇾 Libya 0.608 128 🇳🇦 Namibia 0.608 131 🇮🇳 India 0.607 131 🇵🇭 Philippines 0.607 133 🇦🇴 Angola 0.601 133 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 0.601 135 🇰🇲 Comoros 0.590 135 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 0.590 137 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire 0.589 138 🇧🇯 Benin 0.587 138 🇺🇬 Uganda 0.587 140 🇨🇬 Congo 0.583 141 🇱🇧 Lebanon 0.575 142 🇿🇲 Zambia 0.566 143 🇹🇬 Togo 0.562 144 🇬🇹 Guatemala 0.561 144 🇭🇳 Honduras 0.561 146 🇩🇯 Djibouti 0.560 147 🇲🇽 Mexico 0.558 148 🇸🇿 Eswatini 0.556 149 🇨🇴 Colombia 0.551 150 🇲🇼 Malawi 0.549 151 🇲🇿 Mozambique 0.548 152 🇰🇪 Kenya 0.542 153 🇬🇲 Gambia 0.528 154 🇬🇳 Guinea 0.527 155 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 0.526 156 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 0.516 157 🇱🇷 Liberia 0.512 158 🇮🇶 Iraq 0.510 159 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 0.508 160 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 0.507 160 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 0.507 162 🇳🇬 Nigeria 0.495 163 🇳🇪 Niger 0.492 164 🇲🇱 Mali 0.478 165 🇹🇩 Chad 0.476 166 🇲🇷 Mauritania 0.475 167 🇵🇸 Palestine 0.469 168 🇲🇬 Madagascar 0.466 169 🇵🇰 Pakistan 0.462 170 🇸🇴 Somalia 0.455 171 🇨🇲 Cameroon 0.451 172 🇲🇲 Myanmar 0.442 173 🇸🇸 South Sudan 0.411 174 🇧🇮 Burundi 0.407 175 🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo 0.405 176 🇭🇹 Haiti 0.399 177 🇸🇩 Sudan 0.397 178 🇸🇾 Syrian Arab Republic 0.364 179 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 0.362 180 🇾🇪 Yemen 0.323 181 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 0.279

The rankings reveal a sharp geographic divide. Northern Europe continues to set the global benchmark for women’s wellbeing, while countries affected by conflict and political instability cluster at the bottom.

Denmark ranks first with a score of 0.939, followed by Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, and New Zealand round out the global top 10. Afghanistan ranks last, with a score less than one-third of Denmark’s.

Why Nordic Countries Continue to Lead

Nordic countries occupy all five of the top positions thanks to consistently strong performance across the index’s three dimensions: inclusion, justice, and security.

Women in these countries generally benefit from high levels of education, workforce participation, legal protection, financial inclusion, and political representation, alongside relatively low rates of violence. Strong public institutions and broad social safety nets also help support gender equality throughout life.

While no country scores a perfect 1.0, the Nordic region remains the global benchmark for women’s wellbeing.

Outside Northern Europe, Australia and New Zealand continue to perform strongly. Costa Rica and Uruguay also enter the top global quintile for the first time, reflecting sustained gains in women’s rights and wellbeing and making them notable standouts in Latin America.

Conflict Remains the Biggest Divider

At the opposite end of the rankings are Afghanistan, Yemen, the Central African Republic, Syria, Sudan, Haiti, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, South Sudan, and Myanmar. Many of these countries have experienced years of armed conflict, political instability, or humanitarian crises that disproportionately affect women.

More than 70% of women living in the 12 lowest-ranked countries reside within 50 kilometers of armed conflict, exposing them to higher risks of displacement and gender-based violence. Countries with greater exposure to conflict also tend to score worse on access to justice and maternal health.

This aligns with broader research showing that violence against women rises during periods of instability, while fragile institutions often struggle to provide legal protections and support services. According to the World Health Organization, violence against women remains one of the world’s most widespread human rights violations.

Women’s Wellbeing Reflects Broader Society

The WPS Index measures more than gender equality alone. By combining indicators across security, economic inclusion, healthcare, legal rights, and political participation, it provides a broader snapshot of how supportive countries are for women to live, work, and thrive.

Countries that rank highly typically combine economic opportunity, strong legal protections, accessible healthcare, and low levels of violence. Nations facing prolonged instability, by contrast, often struggle across several dimensions at once.

The rankings therefore offer a broader view of social resilience and institutional strength, not just women’s outcomes in isolation.

To explore more global demographic and workforce trends, check out This Map Shows Where Women Work on the Voronoi app.