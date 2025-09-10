Which Countries Believe In Life After Death?

Today, 70% of Americans believe in life after death, with a similar share having a religious affiliation.

Europeans, by contrast, tend to have a lower belief in the afterlife. In the Netherlands, this drops to 51% of adults and 47% in Spain. Meanwhile, virtually all adults in India have a religion, but just 43% hold afterlife beliefs.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the percentage of adults in 36 countries who say there is “definitely” or “probably” life after death, based on data from the Pew Research Center.

Where Belief in Life After Death is Most Prevalent

Below, we compare how adults view the afterlife based on surveys conducted in 2023 and 2024, with these countries covering a combined population of four billion:

Country Share of Adults Estimated Number of Adults 🇮🇩 Indonesia 85% 181,692,723 🇹🇷 Türkiye 84% 56,427,708 🇰🇪 Kenya 80% 28,516,218 🇵🇭 Philippines 78% 65,177,017 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 77% 96,237,768 🇬🇭 Ghana 74% 16,351,157 🇲🇾 Malaysia 74% 20,580,095 🇳🇬 Nigeria 71% 97,446,560 🇺🇸 U.S. 70% 196,831,739 🇲🇽 Mexico 69% 68,163,470 🇵🇪 Peru 68% 17,690,670 🇸🇬 Singapore 68% 3,625,340 🇨🇱 Chile 67% 10,995,669 🇨🇴 Colombia 67% 28,250,671 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 67% 11,448,854 🇧🇷 Brazil 66% 112,403,780 🇦🇷 Argentina 65% 23,285,592 🇵🇱 Poland 64% 19,931,198 🇮🇱 Israel 61% 4,416,700 🇿🇦 South Africa 59% 27,989,435 🇨🇦 Canada 56% 19,627,634 🇬🇷 Greece 56% 5,048,661 🇮🇹 Italy 56% 29,103,886 🇫🇷 France 55% 31,464,364 🇬🇧 UK 53% 30,384,624 🇰🇷 South Korea 52% 24,066,612 🇳🇱 Netherlands 51% 7,798,148 🇩🇪 Germany 50% 35,947,222 🇹🇭 Thailand 50% 30,548,675 🇦🇺 Australia 49% 10,951,974 🇯🇵 Japan 47% 51,604,788 🇪🇸 Spain 47% 19,975,190 🇭🇺 Hungary 45% 3,683,344 🇮🇳 India 43% 470,273,273 🇸🇪 Sweden 38% 3,334,257

In Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, 85% of adults believe in the afterlife—the highest share across countries surveyed.

Almost million people living in the Toraja region in eastern Indonesia, families may keep the dead in the home for years before a lavish and costly funeral. However, this represents a small subset of the approximately 182 million who hold afterlife beliefs in the country.

In Türkiye, where Islam is the most common religion, 84% believe in life after death. Meanwhile, 80% in Kenya hold this belief, where the predominant faith is Christianity.

Falling in the top third of the list is America, with about 197 million adults saying they definitely or probably believe in life after death. This stands as the highest absolute number only after India, at 470 million.

