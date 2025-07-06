Which Countries Invest In The US The Most?

Foreign direct investment flows have steadily climbed in recent years, fueled by the expansion of multinational companies.

A growing share of that capital is now concentrated in a small number of economies, including the United States.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes foreign direct investment (FDI) into the U.S. by country or region of origin in 2023.

Data comes from Citigroup.

Which Countries are Investing in the U.S?

Below, we show 2023 FDI inflows into the U.S. by country or region.

The U.S. attracted $311 billion in foreign direct investment in 2023, making it the top global recipient by far.

According to Citi, the U.S. saw a growth of 13% between 2023 and 2024 while most other regions saw declines. The U.S. also recorded the highest growth in greenfield projects, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s $65 billion investment into constructing a new chip plant with three fabs in Arizona.

The European Union accounted for the largest share of FDI into the U.S. at $140 billion, or 45% of the total.

European companies like Volkswagen have long invested heavily into the U.S., including Volkswagen’s recent investment of around $800 million to electrify its Tennessee assembly plant.

Japan, Canada, and the United Kingdom were also major investors, each contributing over $35 billion in FDI.

The U.S. has consistently ranked among the top recipients of global FDI in the past decade alongside China

To learn about the global FDI landscape, check out this graphic that visualizes the decline of FDI into China.