Which Countries Think They're On The Right Track?

Public confidence in national direction varies dramatically around the world. Respondents in several Asian countries are broadly optimistic, while majorities across much of Europe and the Americas believe their countries are on the wrong track.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Gabriel Cohen, ranks 30 countries by the percentage of adults ages 16 to 74 who believe their country is moving in the right or wrong direction.

The visualization uses 2026 survey data from Ipsos Global Opinion Polls and covers 25,709 respondents.

Asian Optimism in 2026

Asian countries dominate the top of the ranking, accounting for six of the seven countries where a majority of respondents believe their country is on the right track.

Singapore leads at 86%, followed by Malaysia at 74% and India at 69%. Indonesia and Thailand are tied at 62%, while South Korea stands at 58%.

This table ranks all 30 countries:

Country Approval of Country Direction (%) Disapproval of Country Direction (%) 🇸🇬 Singapore 86 14 🇲🇾 Malaysia 74 26 🇮🇳 India 69 31 🇹🇭 Thailand 62 38 🇮🇩 Indonesia 62 38 🇰🇷 S. Korea 58 42 🇦🇷 Argentina 55 45 🇨🇱 Chile 48 52 🇨🇴 Colombia 46 54 🇨🇦 Canada 45 55 🇦🇺 Australia 44 56 🇵🇱 Poland 43 57 🇮🇪 Ireland 42 58 🇯🇵 Japan 41 59 🇺🇸 U.S. 40 60 🇮🇱 Israel 36 64 🇲🇽 Mexico 36 64 🇧🇷 Brazil 34 66 🇳🇱 Netherlands 32 68 🇸🇪 Sweden 31 69 🇪🇸 Spain 31 69 🇮🇹 Italy 31 69 🇧🇪 Belgium 30 70 🇹🇷 Türkiye 28 72 🇿🇦 South Africa 23 77 🇭🇺 Hungary 23 77 🇩🇪 Germany 23 77 🇬🇧 Great Britain 21 79 🇵🇪 Peru 15 85 🇫🇷 France 10 90 🌐 World 41 59

Economic momentum may help explain some of this confidence. The AI boom is supporting major South Korean companies such as Samsung and SK Hynix, while India and Indonesia remain two of the world’s largest emerging markets.

Japan is a notable exception to the broader regional pattern. Following decades of economic stagnation, 41% of Japanese respondents believe their country is on the right track, matching the global average.

Pessimism Outside Asia

Outside Asia, most countries surveyed across Europe, the Americas, and Africa report greater pessimism than optimism.

In the United States, 40% of respondents approve of their country’s direction. Israel and Mexico are tied at 36%, while 34% of Brazilians believe their country is on the right track ahead of national elections in October 2026.

Türkiye stands at 28%, while South Africa is lower at 23%. In Peru, which has had nine presidents in a decade, 85% of respondents believe their country is on the wrong track.

Europe’s Pessimistic Outlook

France ranks last overall, with only one in 10 respondents saying the country is headed in the right direction.

Several of its European neighbors also rank near the bottom. In Great Britain, which has had multiple prime ministers since the 2016 Brexit vote, 79% of respondents believe the country is on the wrong track.

Germany also ranks near the bottom, with just 23% of respondents saying the country is moving in the right direction. Economic weakness and job losses may be contributing to the country’s broader social and political unease.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Visualized: Approval Rating of Global Leaders in 2026 on Voronoi.