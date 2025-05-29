Which Types Of Government Rule The World?

In 2024, there were a record-breaking number of elections. Over two billion people voted for political leaders in 40 countries. What does the balance of power look like now?

In this graphic, in collaboration with Inigo, Visual Capitalist's Jenna Ross shows a breakdown of the types of government in proportion to the global population.

Imagining a Global Parliament

Data for this chart comes from Arden Strategies’ Global Parliament Index. The index assumes there is a hypothetical global parliament with 1,000 seats, each representing about eight million people.

To determine the political alignment of each government, Arden Strategies considered many factors including the government’s affiliations, policies, manifestos, and record in power. Where a governing party has complex or multiple identities, the team of experts used their judgment.

The below shows how the types of government break down in 2025.

*Includes Populist or Authoritarian Left, Centrist Authoritarian, and Populist or Authoritarian Right

Autocratic or powerful monarchic systems rule the most people. For instance, China, Russia, Egypt, and Iran all have autocratic systems.

Shifts in Types of Government

Many populations had declining support for leaders amid struggles like inflation, leading to some shifts in political power.

For example, the U.S. shifted from center-left to center-right with President Donald Trump’s victory. Trump has since issued a record number of executive orders in his first 100 days.

The UK and France, historical allies of the U.S., shifted left in 2025.

As more people are governed by non-centrist governments, we are reaching a global crossroads in geopolitical stability.



In the face of global change, today’s data can help form the foundation of tomorrow’s resilience.