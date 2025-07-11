White House Acts Surprised At Ukraine Weapons Pause

Two US officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity have confirmed the resumption of arms and ammo deliveries to Ukraine's military which include 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS precision-guided rockets.

Last week's ordered pause affected a specific shipment and was reportedly initiated by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to review US weapons inventory levels amid fears of dwindling American stockpiles.

Via Lockheed Martin

The Ukrainians too appear to have confirmed receipt of the paused shipments, and have said they are 'impressed' with Trump's decision-making.

But interestingly, the White House has acted surprised that the pause was ever given:

During a meeting of his Cabinet on Tuesday, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sitting next to him, Trump said he didn't know who signed off on the weapons pause. "I don't know. Why don't you tell me?" Trump told a reporter who asked who ordered the pause. Trump also repeated he was "very unhappy" with Putin and said he was looking into sanctions on Russia as a consequence.

And on Wednesday the president was questioned by a reporter as follows:

"Yesterday, you said that you were not sure who ordered the munitions halted to Ukraine. Have you since been able to figure that out?" a reporter asked the president. "Well, I haven't thought about it, because we're looking at Ukraine right now and munitions, but I have, no I have not gone into it," he said. The reporter followed up by asking, "What does it say that such a big decision could be made inside your government without you knowing?" "I would know if a decision was made, I will know," Trump stressed. "I'll be the first to know. In fact, most likely I'd give the order, but I haven't done that yet."

Such obfuscation could be the result of rising anger among Trump's base concerning the policy U-turn. Trump voters have wondered how keeping up the flow of massive monetary and defense aid to Ukraine is 'America first'.

Trump on Ukraine: "We're going to send some more weapons. We have to." There's been no comprehensive "halt" or "freeze" of US arms supplies, as had been erroneously reported over the past week. Trump has never opposed arming Ukraine! After all, he's the one who started doing it! pic.twitter.com/4f88FX8zvk — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 8, 2025

This is especially as Trump had earlier swiped at Zelensky over the aid, calling him the "world's greatest salesman". But more recently Trump has expressed frustration at lack of peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev getting off the ground.