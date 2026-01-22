White House Aims For Cuba Regime Change By Year-End

Brimming with bravado after snatching Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a lightning raid on Caracas earlier this month, the Trump administration has now set a goal to end Communism in Cuba by the end of the year, according to sources who talked to the Wall Street Journal.

Using the Venezuela operation as a blueprint, the White House is working to identify people inside the Cuban government who could be ripe for making a deal in which they use their position to help oust the current leadership, including President and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel. Maduro's capture was reportedly enabled by an asset in his inner circle, who helped the CIA closely monitor Maduro's movements and daily habits ahead of the brazen snatch-and-grab mission.

White House eyeing a one-two punch: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel with then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (Cubainformación TV)

Following Maduro's ouster, Trump used his Truth Social account to warn that the Venezuela operation spelled doom for the communist government of Cuba, and that they should cut a "deal" soon:

"Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided “Security Services” for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE! Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last weeks U.S.A. attack...THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

According to the Journal's sources, the White House views the Cuban regime as teetering on the edge of collapse, and increasingly vulnerable with the loss of its Venezuelan trading partners. Assessments by the U.S. intelligence community paint a grim picture inside the communist nation, with Cuba’s tourism and agriculture industries significantly affected by shortages of medicine and basic necessities, routine blackouts, trade sanctions, and a host of other problems. Tourism has declined since the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cuba's economy has retracted alongside Venezuela’s over the past decade.

China is delivering 30,000 tons of rice to Cuba, which is facing severe food and fuel shortages due to the U.S. blockade. The delivery is part of a new Chinese emergency aid program, and the first shipment arrived on Monday with the second shipment arriving at the Port of… pic.twitter.com/apHUokTk6Z — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) January 20, 2026

Amid growing unease with Trump's interventionism -- including among a broad swath of conservatives -- Trump officials who spoke to the Journal sought to distinguish the administration's activism from the long line of regime-change efforts he railed against as a candidate:

Some Trump officials said the president rejects regime-change strategies of the past. Instead, he looks to make deals where possible and to take advantage of opportunities as they come up, a senior Trump official said. As in Venezuela, this could look like escalating pressure while indicating the White House is open to negotiating an off-ramp, the official said. -- WSJ

A "White House official" reiterated Trump's warning about making a deal while there's still time, saying, “Cuba’s rulers are incompetent Marxists who have destroyed their country, and they have had a major setback with the Maduro regime that they are responsible for propping up." While the rhetoric suggests a preference for an ouster facilitated solely through the use of enterprising insiders, it seems one can't rule out another military assault. Cuban blood has already been shed in Trump's push to establish a new level of US dominance over the Americas, as 32 soldiers and intel agents were killed in the Jan. 3 US assault on Caracas.

Some observers worry that a collapse of the Cuban government could bring about a major humanitarian crisis that could usher in yet another costly US nation-building program, and waves of refugees seeking asylum. In contrast to Venezuela, Cuba hasn't had any kind of organized political opposition or parties poised to graduate to managing the country.