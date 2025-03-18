White House Greenlit New Israeli Strikes On Gaza, Breaking Of Ceasefire

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry has said Tuesday that over 400 people were killed overnight and into the morning by Israeli airstrikes following the collapse of the fragile two-month ceasefire.

Local officials say the death toll is expected to climb higher through the day as many are still buried under the rubble. The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders desribed, "We woke up, at around 2am local time, to 20 minutes of airstrikes and heavy artillery, just like the past 15 months of war."

The statement further said, "We are appalled and outraged by these new unacceptable massacres of civilians." But Israel has blamed Hamas for the truce's collapse, also as dozens of Israeli captives (including bodies of the deceased) still remain in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that "Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force." He blasted group's "repeated refusal" to release more hostages.

Israel's military claimed overnight that Hamas’ highest-ranking security official, Mahmoud Abu Wafah, was killed in the strikes. Bombs pummeled the territory every "five, six seconds" according to a Unicef official.

The Trump administration gave the greenlight for the fresh wave of Israeli attacks. "The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a Monday night Fox News interview, just as the bombs were flying. And meanwhile, this somewhat strangely timed headline on Tuesday has hit:

The US reportedly agreed to an Egyptian proposal to rebuild Gaza without Hamas, with a local price tag of $50bn.

Hamas has blamed Israel for what it says was the unilateral overturning of the ceasefire agreement. Trump has for weeks been warning that all "hell" could be visited upon Hamas if it didn't immediately return all of the remaining hostages.

Leavitt acknowledged this in her commentary to Fox: "As President Trump has made it clear – Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay. All hell will break loose," she said.

The Israeli strikes have been going constant for over 12 hours, and several Hamas and Islamic Jihad senior commanders have been killed. This suggests the group is still intact despite a near constant state of war since Oct.7, 2023.

"Hamas just identified a fifth senior official killed in Israel’s assault in Gaza since early this morning: Yasser Harb, a member of the group’s political bureau," NY Times reports.