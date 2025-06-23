Iranian State Sources Warn Retaliation On US Bases Coming In Next 'Hours'

Update(1125ET) : Iranian state media sources are reporting that Iran is likely to attack US military facilities in the Mideast region 'in the coming hours'.

There are an estimated 40,000 American troops throughout the whole region, including at bases and on warships in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

On Sunday the NY Times had cited US officials to say anonymous US military and intelligence officials had detected signs that Iran-backed groups are preparing hostile action against US forces in places like Syria and Iraq. There's also the possibility of direct Iranian ballistic missile launches on bases in Iraq, just as happened in the wake of Soleimani's assassination during the first Trump administration.

But is this response being telegraphed or even coordinated with the US so as to avoid uncontrollable escalation? Israeli journalist Amit Segal reports:

Senior Israeli officials assess that Iran will, in one way or another, coordinate its attack on the United States — similar to how it acted following the assassination of Qassem Soleimani. This is intended to avoid an unplanned escalation and out of hope to contain the incident. Perhaps in this context come the reports suggesting that the U.S. already knows the attack will take place within the next 48 hours.

Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israel started out fierce and sustained, but have waned in the last days. Tehran is not expected to go after US assets with such intensity, fearing that Washington could launch a full war of regime change targeting the Ayatollah.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic continues to get pummeled by now daily and nightly Israeli airstrikes, particularly over unprotected airspace in Western Iran...

The end of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps headquarters

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said in a fresh interview that the US administration is 'confident' that Saturday’s bombings of three key Iranian nuclear sites accomplished the job of dismantling Tehran’s alleged nuclear ambitions. She also said Trump made the decision "based on his own instincts and the US intelligence that he saw."

"This strike on Saturday did make our homeland safer because it took away Iran’s ability to create a nuclear bomb. This is a regime that threatens ‘death to America,’ and ‘death to Israel, and they no longer have the capability to build this nuclear weapon and threaten the world," she told ABC News on Monday morning while making media rounds.

At a moment White House officials have been trying to downplay that this is a conflict of regime change in Iran, Leavitt did say the US is seeking to "Take away the power of this incredibly violent regime."

Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz were hit with huge bunker-buster bombs over the weekend, after which President Trump late Sunday declared on Truth Social: “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!”

However, UN inspectors at the IAEA currently have no access to the impacted sites of Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz - and the country remains essentially a warzone, also with airspace closed- as the region braces for potential Iranian response against US bases and assets. And of course, satellites can't assess damage underground, where the enrichment facilities and stockpiles are located.

Press Secretary on FOX: "why shouldn't the Iranian people take away the power of this incredibly violent regime?"

Press Secretary on FOX: "why shouldn't the Iranian people take away the power of this incredibly violent regime?"

Also interesting is that Leavitt repeated the US administration talking point that the intel on Iran that Trump was provided made clear that Iran was 'weeks' from a nuclear weapon.

It remains that once again the American people are being led into supporting another US war and quagmire in the Middle East based on 'trust us!' from this administration, citing vague 'intel reports' on WMD, which sounds suspiciously like the faulty Bush-Cheney case against Saddam Hussein.

Still, the White House official narrative remains that Trump is not seeking full regime change in Iran, and this is also how Israeli media is presenting it in recent headlines:

“The President’s posture and our military posture has not changed,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tells reporters. “The president was simply raising a question that I think many people around the world are asking: if the Iranian regime refuses to give up its nuclear program or engage in talks… if they refuse to engage in diplomacy moving forward, why shouldn’t the Iranian people rise up against this brutal terrorist regime?”

So we are already in the 'Iranian people should rise up' phase of this war.

Below are all the latest headlines and developments of the last 24-48 hours...

Israel-Iran Latest Highlights

US President Trump confirmed the launch of “Operation Midnight Hammer”, which involved targeted strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The operation used 125 aircraft, including seven B-2 bombers, alongside submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles. Fourteen GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators ("bunker busters") were deployed to penetrate deeply buried targets, notably Fordow.

IAEA say the damage assessment is pending; no signs of radiation leak.

In retaliation, Iran's parliament has approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after the US launched strikes against the country’s nuclear facilities. Iran’s security body will make the final decision on whether to proceed with the plan, state television reported.

on whether to proceed with the plan, state television reported. Iran retaliated by missile strikes on Israel . Has said future action could target over 20 US bases or naval assets. Iran's Military Central Command says powerful operations with heavy consequences for the US are to be expected. US entering the conflict expands the list of legitimate targets for Iran .

. Has said future action could target over 20 US bases or naval assets. Iran's Military Central Command says powerful operations with heavy consequences for the US are to be expected. . The European morning has seen a slew of geopolitical updates (see section below). Some additional USD strength on: an Iranian provincial official says Israel is targeting the Fordow nuclear facility, via Tasnim . Israel struck Fordow's access road, to prevent certain elements from approaching the area, according to Journalist Stein.

Iran's Army Chief says they are now free to take action against US interests, via IRNA.

Iranian city Karaj has been targeted by Israeli missiles, according to Fars; reports of large explosions being heard in Tehran.

Russian Kremlin says President Putin will receive the Iranian Foreign Minister later today. Communication channels remain open with the US, a call between US President Trump and Putin can be "quickly organised if required"; no current plans for a call. Iran can share its proposals later today.

Israel-Iran Weekend News

US Strike Operations

US President Trump confirmed the launch of “Operation Midnight Hammer”, which involved targeted strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The operation used 125 aircraft, including seven B-2 bombers, alongside submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Satellite imagery confirmed significant infrastructure damage at all three nuclear sites, with Fordow showing six fresh craters.

All targets were reportedly struck between 23:40 BST (Saturday) and 00:05 BST (Sunday). Iran’s air defence systems failed to detect or intercept the incoming attacks.

Iran’s air defence systems failed to detect or intercept the incoming attacks. Trump described the attack as a joint effort with Israel , saying they “worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before.”

, saying they “worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before.” Axios quoted officials as saying that Whitkov told Araqchi during the operation that “the strike is only once.” He confirmed that Washington was still seeking a diplomatic solution and wanted Tehran to return to negotiations.

US President Trump did not want to continue striking Iran, but he would do so if US bases were targeted , according to Sky News Arabia citing Axios.

, according to Sky News Arabia citing Axios. US President Trump reportedly directed staff to announce a two-week window in order to conceal plans for the Iran attack, according to CNN sources.

Damage Assessment & Nuclear Risk

IAEA Director General Grossi said craters are visible at Fordow, Natanz suffered direct hits, and tunnel entrances at Isfahan were struck. Full underground damage assessment remains pending. A special IAEA board meeting is scheduled for Monday.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine stated it is “too early” to assess whether Iran’s nuclear capability was fully neutralised.

US intelligence officials have raised concerns Iran may have relocated enriched uranium stockpiles in advance.

US Secretary of State Rubio urged Iran to surrender its enriched uranium stockpiles , claiming they remain buried under Isfahan and likely were not moved before the strikes.

, claiming they remain buried under Isfahan and likely were not moved before the strikes. The IAEA reported no signs of a radiation leak. Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority confirmed no radioactive effects were detected in Gulf states.

Strait of Hormuz & Oil Flow Threat

US Secretary of State Rubio warned such a move would be “economic suicide” for Iran but remains a credible escalation vector.

for Iran but remains a credible escalation vector. NOTE: Market contacts have suggested OPEC+ have not had any calls, with no talks of an emergency meeting yet amid no signs of supply disruptions, yet.

Iranian Military Response

Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Tel Aviv and Haifa, Israel, resulting in at least 86 reported injuries.

Iranian officials have warned that future actions could target over 20 US bases or naval assets in the region.

Iran stated that its military would determine the timing, nature, and scale of its response , according to Reuters.

, according to Reuters. Signs have emerged of Iran‑backed militias preparing to attack US bases in Iraq and Syria , according to Sky News Arabia citing The New York Times.

, according to Sky News Arabia citing The New York Times. Iranian air defences reportedly activated in Isfahan, targeting hostile Israeli aircraft.

Iranian forces reported that Israeli airstrikes killed nine personnel — seven Revolutionary Guards and two conscripts — in Yazd province.

Iranian Messaging

Iran is weighing its response — with its Foreign Minister saying “all options” are on the table after Washington proved “they only understand the language of threat and force” , according to CNN.

, according to CNN. Supreme Leader Khamenei warned that US strikes would “result in irreparable damage” to the US.

Iran’s President Pezeshkian warned of a “more devastating” retaliation if Israel’s bombing campaign continued.

Iranian regime sources denied any major nuclear material loss from the strikes, implying the sites had been pre-emptively evacuated.

Iran’s Crisis Management HQ stated there was “no danger” to civilians near Fordow ; state media reported the site had “long been evacuated.”

; state media reported the site had “long been evacuated.” An adviser to Khamenei claimed Iran still retains its enriched uranium, indigenous nuclear knowledge, and political will, despite facility damage.

Iran’s Foreign Minister condemned the strikes as a violation of international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation called the attacks “a barbaric act” breaching international law.

International Reactions

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting at 20:00 BST on Sunday in response to the strikes. US Ambassador Dorothy Shea defended the operation; China, Russia, and Pakistan called for an immediate ceasefire and accused the US of breaching the UN Charter.

US Ambassador Dorothy Shea defended the operation; China, Russia, and Pakistan called for an immediate ceasefire and accused the US of breaching the UN Charter. The UN and EU called for de-escalation , with Secretary-General António Guterres warning of a “dangerous escalation.”

, with Secretary-General António Guterres warning of a “dangerous escalation.” The E3 (UK, France, Germany) released a joint statement urging Iran to return to nuclear negotiations and warning against further destabilising actions.

Gulf Arab states including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait condemned the US strikes , calling for restraint and diplomatic resolution.

, calling for restraint and diplomatic resolution. UK PM Keir Starmer backed the US strike , describing it as a response to a “grave threat.”

, describing it as a response to a “grave threat.” Israeli PM Netanyahu praised the US action , calling it a display of “awesome and righteous might” that could “change history.”

, calling it a display of “awesome and righteous might” that could “change history.” Saudi Arabia, Oman, and India expressed concern and urged all sides to pursue diplomatic solutions.

US Political & Legal Fallout

Congressional response to the strikes was mixed. Most Republicans expressed support, with Senator Ted Cruz praising the operation. However, some dissent emerged within the party, notably from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who stated, “Not our fight.” Democrats strongly criticised the move; Senator Bernie Sanders labelled it “grossly unconstitutional” and accused President Trump of bypassing Congress.

Most Republicans expressed support, with Senator Ted Cruz praising the operation. However, some dissent emerged within the party, notably from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who stated, “Not our fight.” Democrats strongly criticised the move; Senator Bernie Sanders labelled it “grossly unconstitutional” and accused President Trump of bypassing Congress. US Department of Justice said President Trump had the authority under Article II to order Iran strikes without congressional approval, but a prolonged conflict might require Congress’s involvement , according to CNN.

, according to CNN. US President Trump to meet with National Security team at 13:00 EDT/18:00 BST on Monday, according to Bloomberg.

Trump on Truth Social

US President Trump posted on Sunday "The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be “monumental.” The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military. " Trump added that "if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change", and that "The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri."

"The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be “monumental.” The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military. " that "if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change", and that "The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri." President Trump later posted "Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!... The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!"

US Homeland Security & Domestic Threats

The US is on high alert for Iranian-backed terrorist attacks, especially in the 48 hours following the strike. FBI, DHS, and local law enforcement have increased security presence at places of worship in major cities including New York and Washington, DC.

FBI, DHS, and local law enforcement have increased security presence at places of worship in major cities including New York and Washington, DC. DHS warned of a heightened domestic threat environment , including potential for cyberattacks or lone-wolf incidents inspired by religious rulings.

, including potential for cyberattacks or lone-wolf incidents inspired by religious rulings. The White House is monitoring potential Iranian sleeper cells inside the US.

VP Vance stated the administration is watching known terror watch list individuals who entered during the Biden era.

