White House Ready To Offer Iran "Token" Nuclear Enrichment Instead Of All-Out War

When it comes to the potential of achieving a lasting US-Iran deal centered on the country's nuclear program, headlines have been changing rapidly, on a daily basis - as the specter of another US-led regime change war in the Middle East looms.

Axios is reporting that the latest big diplomatic option the Trump White House is mulling is a proposal that allows Iran "token" nuclear enrichment - but with no path to a bomb, according to unnamed US officials.

via Iranian state media

But alongside this are the typical 'military options' which have been reported for weeks, with Trump currently said to be considering 'limited' strikes, or even decapitation attacks to take out the Ayatollah and top leadership - though concerns are this would unleash uncontrollable full war, given Tehran's retaliation would likely be all-out.

Axios says of negotiations and the "token" enrichment option - that "This suggests there could be an opening, if only a small one, between the red lines set by the U.S. and Iran for a deal to constrain Iran's nuclear capabilities and prevent war."

The unspoken irony and contradiction in all of this - which the Iranians are fully aware of - is that this is precisely what the original Iran JCPOA nuclear deal under Obama aimed for. Trump, of course, during his first term pulled the US out of the deal, in April 2018, finding it insufficient.

"President Trump will be ready to accept a deal that would be substantive and that he can sell politically at home. If the Iranians want to prevent an attack they should give us an offer we can't refuse. The Iranians keep missing the window. If they play games there won't be a lot of patience," a senior American official told Axios.

All of this has led to premature reports that Washington has already 'accepted' a scheme whereby Iran could keep its nuclear program, for domestic energy purposes. Yet the two sides in reality appear nowhere near the goal line or final agreement.

The same outlet agrees, concluding: "U.S. officials say the bar for Iran's forthcoming nuclear proposal is very high because the plan would have to persuade the many skeptics inside the Trump administration and in the region."

The US is still escalating the immense military pressure by the day, as this past week it became very clear that we are witnessing the biggest American military build-up in the region since the 2003 Iraq war.

An 'alternate' plan is to take out Ayatollah Khamenei and his son, the latest reporting says...

NEW: Trump has been presented with plan to kill Khamenei and his son, among other military options.

A sticking point for the US remains the limitation or elimination of Iran's formidable ballistic missile program. But Tehran naturally sees this as impossible, as it would in essence be disarming itself, assuring its own demise if ever attacked by an enemy like Israel.

Israeli has meanwhile made no secret that it wants to see the collapse of the Islamic Republic, seeing in it a forever enemy of the Jewish people. But Iranians say they are the ones repeatedly attacked in an unprovoked fashion.