White House Softens Aspects Of Gaza 'Takeover' - Emphasizes No Boots On The Ground

Israel announced Thursday it has begun preparations for the departure of large numbers of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip following President Trump earlier this week publicly backing a controversial mass resettlement plan in neighboring Arab countries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump’s plan for Gaza as "remarkable" in an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity published Thursday. "The actual idea of allowing Gazans who want to leave to leave. I mean, what’s wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza," Netanyahu said.

In the face of fierce condemnation and pushback from an assortment of countries like Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Ireland, as well as the United Nations - Trump has still doubled down in a Thursday Truth Social post.

He explained that "the Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel" after the end of hostilities. He reiterated that Palestinians could be relocated to "far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region” and would “actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free."

AFP/Getty Images

The president said the that the US would oversee development teams from across the world, which will "slowly and carefully" begin the construction of what would become "one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth."

That's when he emphasized the following: "No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign," Trump wrote. Given that it's an active war zone, and Hamas and Islamic Jihad are still openly displaying their weapons in battalion-sized displays and deployments, it seems doubtful any of this could happen without serious military intervention.

Trump said all of this after on Tuesday he declared he wants to the US to "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip. Some aspects have been softened or walked back by the White House, however.

When pressed for clarification on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "They need to be temporarily relocated out of Gaza for the rebuilding." Thus the plan has changed to a non-permanent resettlement, apparently, though it's hard to see the logistics and politics of all of this actually playing out.

Leavitt continued, "It’s been made very clear to the president that the United States needs to be involved in this rebuilding effort to ensure stability in the region for all people."

"That does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza. That does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort," she added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also sought to distance the administration from criticisms that this looks like a potential major foreign military intervention. He said the idea was of "temporary" relocation, and said the proposal "was not meant as hostile. It was meant as, I think, a very generous move — the offer to rebuild and to be in charge of the rebuilding."

And Trump’s envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, echoed something similar. He said the US doesn't want to put any US troops on the ground, and that no US dollars should be spent. He acknowledged that Trump had been "gestating" on the idea for a while.