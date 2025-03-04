White House Wants Recorded Apology From Zelensky, Who Says He Wants To 'Make Things Right'

Trump wants an explicit public apology from Zelensky - that's according to Fox White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who described the following on Monday...

"Nothing is gonna happen with this minerals deal until Zelensky goes in front of cameras and makes an explicit public apology for the way he behaved in the Oval Office with that meeting," Doocy said in a live broadcast from the White House lawn. President Zelensky on Tuesday is reiterating he's "ready" to sign the minerals deal with the US.

AFP/Getty Images

This is because in the wake of the disastrous Zelensky visit, "there's now quite a disconnect happening here at the White House with their allies in Kiev."

As for the requirement of a recorded apology by Zelensky to make amends, Doocy said he was specifically "told by a senior official" in the Trump administration.

President Zelensky himself had this weekend said he still hopes for "constructive dialogue" with Washington and has expressed willingness to still sign the agreement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had just hours after Zelensky left the White House Friday advised the Ukrainian leader to apologize "for wasting our time" and for "turning this thing into the fiasco for him that it became." Zelensky has still not done so. There are these 'regret' statements issues from his office Tuesday:

the way the White House meeting turned out was regrettable

Kyiv ready to work under 'Trump's strong leadership' for peace: Zelensky

Zelensky says wants to 'make things right' with Trump

“My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” Zelenskiy said Tuesday on X. “The first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same.” Below is Zelensky's full, latest public statement:

GOP Congressional leaders are meanwhile still holding out hope that a deal will be reached. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), a co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Ukraine Caucus, said he's confident a minerals deal will still "be signed in short order."

Watch Fox's Doocy explain what's required of Zelensky below, based on US admin officials...

Doocy: "I have been told by a senior official here that nothing is gonna happen with this minerals deal until Zelenskyy goes in front of cameras and makes an explicit public apology for the way he behaved in the Oval Office with that meeting." pic.twitter.com/y3IzXIXdLh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2025

"We are 100% getting this train back on the tracks," Fitzpatrick wrote on X on Monday. "This mineral deal will be signed in short order, which will lead to a strong long-term economic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, and which will ultimately and naturally lead to security assistance."

But it sounds like from the White House's perspective a lot will be determined by Zelensky's actions in the coming days. Here's what US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told CNN on Sunday: "it’s unclear whether President Zelensky, particularly after what we saw on Friday, is ready to transition Ukraine to an end to this war, and to negotiate and have to compromise." Waltz then said that "we need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians, and end this war" - in remarks that hinted at regime change in Kiev.

* * *

Is a full-on apology coming?...

Via X: The Right To Bear Memes

* * *

And while we wait for that apology, you can stock up on some ReadyWise... From emergency food to solar generators to gadgets...