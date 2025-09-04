White House Would Greenlight West Bank Annexation By Israel, Officials Claim

Axios' global affairs correspondent Barak Ravid has cited Israeli officials who say that the White House is ready to greenlight a Netanyahu-ordered seizure of West Bank Palestinian territory.

"Rubio has signaled to Israeli officials in private meetings that he does not oppose Israel's West Bank annexations and that the Trump administration will not stand in the way," writes Ravid.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich calls to annex over 80% of the West Bank. Source: Flash90/TOI

If accurate, or if this scenario comes to fruition it would be a definitive death knell for any future state of Palestine or for a two-state solution, the latter which happens to still be Washington de facto policy, and stretching back historically across several administrations.

Despite occasional protestations from Trump over the ratcheting hunger crisis, or high civilian death toll, the US administration has really done nothing of significant pressure or with teeth to thwart the overwhelmingly destructive Gaza offensive by Israel's military.

The White House has also said nothing, even in terms of caution, concerning to new Netanyahu-ordered offensive which will see ground forces try to take over Gaza City.

President Trump only put the following message out Wednesday on Truth Social: “Tell Hamas to IMMEDIATELY give back all 20 Hostages (Not 2 or 5 or 7!), and things will change rapidly. IT WILL END!”

Essentially he's standing by Netanyahu, who has stated time and again that the war will carry on until it ends with the complete eradication of Hamas, and to ensure it can never return to rule the Strip again.

If there is Israeli annexation of the West Bank, which has long been recognized by the UN and even the US as 'occupied' Palestinian territories, the unraveling of the Abraham Accords would surely follow. The Palestinian Authority (PA) is in charge of the Gaza Strip, and is actually a political rival to Hamas.

The UAE, for example, has already declared that this would be a 'red line' concerning its recently restored relations (in 2020) with Israel.

But here's how Axios frames the situation: "Israel is considering annexing large portions of the West Bank later this month in response to the recognition of a Palestinian state by several western countries. President Trump is likely the only foreign player who could stop it."

Indeed this is the case, but he's as yet unwilling to use the key leverage over Israel that the US possesses, and has had for a long, long time: money and weapons. Israel's military is propped up by US military hardware and ordinance, and this relationship is not going away anytime soon - especially not under Trump's watch - who long enjoyed massive contributions from the likes of the Adelson family and AIPAC.