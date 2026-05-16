The WHO Drums Up Fear With Ebola After Hantavirus Scare Fails

One of the biggest mistakes globalists made in their bid for perpetual medical authoritarianism during the Covid pandemic was reveling a bit too much. Numerous high level officials from the WEF, WHO, the Imperial College of London and an army of politicians were giddy with excitement and bragged publicly about all the power they were going to grab as the masses huddled in fear of a virus with a 99.8% average survival rate.

This arrogance cost them, triggering an awakening of millions of former skeptics who are now avid "conspiracy theorists". Today, the ability of the elitist class to sucker the populace into a new pandemic theater is greatly reduced.

No one believes them anymore. And even if there was a legitimate biological threat, no one is going to trust an corrupt organization like the WHO to solve the problem.

We have see the consequences of the covid farce with the recent Hantavirus scare, which has failed to inspire any noticeable reaction from the public. As we noted a few days ago, the WHO has been exposed as a perpetrator of pandemic disinformation and is no longer trusted by the public.

🇺🇳 | AHORA - El Tedros de la OMS dice que "espera más casos" de Hantavirus que se anuncien, debido a la brecha entre el primer caso y el momento en que se identificó el virus, ya que los pasajeros estaban interactuando en el barco durante este tiempo. pic.twitter.com/uVxOlMHkL4 — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) May 12, 2026

The US under the Trump Administration has exited the organization on these grounds, and as a result the WHO has lost at least 20% of its total funding. It is now facing dire financial conditions. In response, the UN and the establishment media have been running a spin campaign to present the WHO as indispensable.

Viruses do not respect borders.



I thank Prime Minister @sanchezcastejon not only for meeting #Spain’s legal duty under international law, but also for exercising his moral duty to show solidarity with, and compassion and kindness for, the passengers on MV Hondius cruise ship.… pic.twitter.com/yq3lM2yv88 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 12, 2026

For Hantavirus, the spread from human to human is rare and only occurs with the South American (or Andes) strain. Contraction is difficult, with the virus passing from one person to another through "prolonged contact" often involving bodily fluids".

The hysteria over Hantavirus has not materialized and the story is quickly fizzling out. In response the WHO and Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are taking to the media again to announce a new "Ebola threat" in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tedros is calling for "global solidarity" (and more funding) in response to the outbreak which has allegedly infected 13 people so far. It should be noted that the DRC has had at least 17 Ebola outbreaks since the 1970s and none of them have led to a global pandemic threat. The rhetoric of "global unity" is familiar, with much of the same language used during the covid pandemic.

The last time the US had a "close call" with Ebola was in 2014 when the CDC identified over a dozen carriers in the US, and two deaths. The end result? Nothing happened, despite a media firestorm asserting that a deadly plague was just around the corner.

This is not to say that dangerous outbreaks are never going to happen, but it is rather convenient that the WHO is losing substantial funding and sway in geopolitics, and suddenly, common outbreaks are being treated like looming disasters in the media.