WHO Head: 'Global Compliance' Needed For Next Pandemic

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In an appearance at the globalist World Economic Forum in Davos, the Director General of the World Health Organisation urged that global cooperation will be needed during the next pandemic, and that “national interests” hinder compliance.

In a session titled “Disease X,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that in order to be “better prepared” and “to understand disease X,” the WHO’s ‘Pandemic Agreement’ needs to be adopted globally.

“This is about a common enemy,” Tedros continued, adding “without a shared response, we will face the same problem as COVID.”

He explained that the decline for the legislation is May of this year and member states are negotiating between countries to implement it.

“This is a common global interest, and very narrow national interests should not come in the way,” he continued, adding “of course national interests are natural, but they could be difficult and affect the negotiations.”

WHO head Tedros tells #Davos #WEF2024 elites that prepping for '#Disease_X "is a common global interest, and very narrow national interests should not come in the way." Report: https://t.co/MwKBZRCcqs pic.twitter.com/tN8EYi2wBq — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 17, 2024

Tedros also declared that COVID was “the first disease X, and it could happen again.”

WHO head Tedros told #Davos globalists at #WEF2024 that '#Disease_X' is a placeholder name, and that COVID was "the first disease X, and it could happen again." Report: https://t.co/MwKBZRCcqs pic.twitter.com/YzVe26hvE5 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 17, 2024

Here is the full exchange:

Full video: The #WorldEconomicForum2024 Discussion “Preparing For #Disease_X". They call for global compliance when the next pandemic arrives. Report here: https://t.co/MwKBZRCcqs pic.twitter.com/0MCBGPZzBn — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 17, 2024

Before the cosy chat, Rebel news reporter Avi Yemini confronted Tedros and asked for his opinion on global lockdowns and vaccination mandates.

He had nothing to say.

🚨 WE GOT HIM! Tedros confronted at the World Economic Forum for what he did in Covid and his plans with Disease X.



This is why we’re in Davos, to pose the simple questions most people want answered and the media refuse to ask.



Get more and support https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N now! pic.twitter.com/lGUjLo8b65 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 17, 2024

Meanwhile, how the hell did they allow this guy to speak at Davos...

Anyone not prepared to take away the power of unelected bureaucrats and give it back to the American people is unprepared to be part of the next conservative administration. #WEF24 pic.twitter.com/8hRtg9Qs9L — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) January 18, 2024

