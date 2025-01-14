Who Will Need An ETA To Visit The UK?

Non-visa overseas visitors planning to visit or travel through the UK will now need to purchase a $12.50 electronic travel authorization (ETA).

The UK ETA, which was previously only a requirement for citizens of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, will be necessary for citizens of 54 countries and territories as of January 8, 2025, and a further 34 from April 2, 2025. Countries and territories that require a visa are not able to purchase an ETA.

Each ETA allows the holder multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to six months at a time over two years, or until the holder's passport expires - if that comes sooner. UK ETAs for travelers needed as of January 9 can be purchased online or through the UK ETA app, while those applying for the April 2 deadline can apply for an ETA from March 5, 2025. They will be digitally linked to the traveler's passport and applicants usually get a decision within three working days.

One of the main reasons cited for the ETA introduction is to enhance border security.

The official UK government website states that this approach is in line with that of countries such as the U.S. and Australia and that it will “increase our knowledge about those seeking to come to the UK and prevent the arrival of those who present a threat.”

The UK’s official gov.uk website lists all countries and territories whose nationals will need to apply for a UK ETA. These include small island states not visible on this map, via Statista's Anna Fleck.

For example, citizens from Nauru, Kiribati, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands require a UK ETA from January 8. British citizens, those who have permission to live, work or study in the UK, British overseas territories citizens and Irish citizens are among those who do not need an ETA.