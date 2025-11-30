"The Whole Model Is Broken": 'Tech Mafia Wife' Admits 'We Were Klaus Schwab's Useful Idiots'

When someone who used to be the queen of elite progressive philanthropy says the entire system failed - and may have been hijacked for something much darker - the world needs to hear it.

As 'Camus' writes in a post on X, Nicole Shanahan - ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, former running mate of RFK Jr., and someone who personally signed nine-figure philanthropy checks - just went full whistleblower on the entire Silicon Valley “tech wife mafia” and how they were used.

"...the whole model is broken... the whole model makes everybody worse off..." exclaims Shanahan confirming what Desiree Fixler said, that:

"The WEF sold the “Great Reset” as “build back better” — climate action, ESG, inclusion, and PPP. In practice, it shifted power away from voters to NGOs, corporate elites, and unelected technocrats. Policy was relabeled “science” to silence debate. Markets were warped by ESG scores, carbon taxes, and paper-pushing regulation. Corporations were turned into enforcers of ideology."

As Shanahan exposes in this shocking insider account, communities weren't uplifted - wealth and power were pushed upward, and the 'tech mafia wives' were simple 'useful idiots':

"I don't think many of the tech mafia wives realize… they were used to set the groundwork for what Klaus Schwab calls The Great Reset. Their money especially was being conscripted through a network of NGO advisors, Hollywood, Davos, and their own companies. A really small group of people... completely blind to how their groundwork is being used to enable these Great Reset policies."

Then she reflects on these 'tech mafia wives' orienting their values around these actions but really just being 'useful idiots':

“These women find their meaning through philanthropic work. I really believed I was helping Black communities and indigenous communities rise up..."

For Shanahan, she admits:

“My version of success is those communities are actually uplifted. Not just more money pumped into them.”

But now the problems have gotten worse, she admits:

"Crime worse. Mental health worse. The whole model is broken. At the end of the day they always go: 'But climate change...' Social justice + climate change - it gets progressive women 100% of the time."

Fixler agrees vehemently:

"We got higher energy bills, debased money, an affordability crisis, fewer jobs, and creeping control over how we live and speak."

This is the one of the most jaw-dropping few minutes of 'pulling back the curtain' you will watch this year...

This is the most jaw-dropping 4 minutes and 21 seconds you will watch this year.



